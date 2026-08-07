Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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I want Trump to find that deal to end the Iran war. it is time. it failed.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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theater, Paul knows this...posture as usual...he actually is a different senator but he is deballed...they are all too intertwined

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