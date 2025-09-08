I continue to argue this was likely a toxin or poison or chemical produced by nefarious people (not a virus) (that involved the US government officials who funded this, battlefield weapon research or not) and that did cause the respiratory pulmonary type ‘dyspnea’ symptoms especially in our high-risk elderly. We must never forget that some bad evil people did bring something, deliberate or by accident. And it was out there, released years prior, NOT January 2020 or December 2019.

Fauci et al. knew whatever they were naming COVID and the Task Force etc. knew it was always circulating…and if it were a virus, that the vast majority of US was already immune. The Diamond Princess cruise ship told us this. The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle told us this. USS Kidd told us this.

We effectively locked own and used a fraud PCR created over-cycled ‘process’ and forced Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA LNP technology vaccine (and mandated for a MOOT situation given the mRNA vaccine showed rapid negative effectiveness and did not sterilize the pathogen (was quickly non-neutralizing) e.g. did not stop infection or transmission) for something that was always circulating, and we were largely immune from.

All of COVID was a lie, 100% and I know I am over target.

COVID 'fake' pandemic virus did not kill most people! No, many died due to the inept academically sloppy, technically incompetent response by our crooked corrupt medical doctors, money making whores, I prefer to call them, the delayed treatment due to all beds blocked for COVID patients re ‘COVID beds’; but MOST deaths were due to medical treatment/abuse of people

It's what we did to vulnerable people, sick people that killed them e.g. false COVID diagnosis, isolation, dehydration, malnourishment, sedation (midazolam/morphine/ketamine/lorazepam/propofol etc.), DNR, no antibiotics, kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir, ventilation that caused ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and blew massive holes in lungs that were in trauma, even high-flow oxygen can damage and kill…the abuse inflicted on our elderly and parents etc. was monstrous by the medical system, hospitals, our criminal inept corrupt medical doctors.

Had we done NOTHING, just left all alone, we would have been far more successful because NOTHING worked, and made matters far worse!

COVID was 100% a lie, a fraud PCR process created fake NON-pandemic. OWS was a failure and deadly and so was the deadly Malone Bancel Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine.

This was NEVER a pandemic! Never!

Had we done nothing, no one would have noticed a thing!

Again, this was a PCR-manufactured fraud of a pandemic, an emergency at best and I argue it was not even that.

A bad flu, a bad cold, that was it!

It was not what it was made out to be and we killed thousands, hundreds of thousands by the lockdown lunacy and vaccine and deadly medical management that worked to kill, euthanize.

No vaccine was never EVER needed, none. This was a plan, a deadly plan, all involved in the vaccine in all ways, knew it was never needed, never. Not for this virus.

We became deranged and lost our minds. We went literally insane in how we reacted to this and what we allowed our government and health officials to do to us. We stopped thinking! People like me who said 3 years ago (from inside government even) what I am writing here, were attacked smeared, slandered, ostracized. Cancelled, incomes taken away. It has been brutal to get by but I/we did. We had no choice for I/we decided to stand up and wage the battle and keep talking and demanding and sharing and battling. It is not a joke and we must never spike the football. What was done here was monstrous. We have to be compassionate and have mercy too and stand ready to always comfort. It will take 100 years to heal, societally, economically, emotionally, in all manners.

I/we were right. I WILL wager on this.

I have stated and state again, had we done NOTHING, nothing, and just lived NORMAL lives taking reasonable precautions, we would have lost far less people and the so called pandemic would have ended by January 2021. I even argue it never was a pandemic and was over 3 weeks out when we clarified who the at risk group was and how to manage.

We knew 2 weeks out that COVID or whatever this was, I argue more akin to a manmade toxin or poison causing respiratory pulmonary type symptoms, that COVID was amenable to risk stratification and that your baseline risk was prognostic (predicted) on your outcome, severity of outcome.

All we ever needed for COVID, and any such pathogen is isolate (voluntarily) the sick, symptomatic unwell ONLY, ONLY, then strongly protect the vulnerable and allow the vast majority of society to live free, no lockdowns, no school closures, nothing. No disruptions. None.

All we needed to do was NOTHING! Not one mask, not one, for it always never ever worked and will never ever work for such pathogen. Ever!

This is the mindset that killed our people: ‘If the person is not responding, then do more of it, like lockdowns, harden them, extend them, so intubate harder, more Remdesivir, more midazolam, more ventilation…ramp up that ventilator pressure, surge it up, give them more’, yet all we were doing was blowing holes in badly damaged lungs, alveoli so badly under trauma that they blew up and people died! all of it helped kill our parents and grandparents. Not COVID virus. It is the denial of antibiotics that they actually needed, that also killed our elderly due to bacterial pneumonia, yet no treatment was given. Antibiotics DENIED! This was actually needed but denied!

We only started killing people when we reacted to the so-called pandemic. Our reaction killed people, our terrible treatment (and lack of treatment) of the vulnerable. Not the virus. We in effect, created a pandemic. From a non-pandemic. Every single lockdown lunatic policy failed (lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, business closures, all shielding, vaccine mandates with an ARR of 0.7% and 1.1%, so basically not effective), not one worked. We killed people when we tested for COVID with the fraud over-cycled PCR test that was 95% false positive. We knew 95% of positives we took out of society and schools were never positive.

The observed and expected death curves were on top of each other, no major deviation until we imposed lockdowns and pressured the virus causing selective pressure (enhanced virulence), and we began poorly treating people especially closing beds and sending vulnerable high-risk people to nursing homes and sick nursing home people to hospitals. We killed people by our actions, not by the virus. Imagine that, we closed our hospital beds off and locked down beds only for COVID and sent high risk ‘vulnerable’ people to nursing homes and nursing home sick people to hospitals. This was pure insanity!

The devastating medical treatment…ventilators killed our people. Killed them! Look at what happened in New York. Massive deaths due the ventilators. Now we have the fraud mRNA technology injection killing people. Massively. Isolation, misery in the nursing homes, hospitals. Malnourishment, dehydration, suicide in isolation. Isolation is rapid killer of the elderly, and we killed in droves.

Toxic drugs pumped into our elderly, morphine and midazolam. Kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir (the failed Ebola drug). Abuse as our elderly were locked down for 2 years and we could not see the treatment, and I argue many were beaten to death. You have no idea how badly our elderly are treated in some of these places, and this was before COVID when they were NOT isolated. Can you imagine what happened to our elderly when COVID locked them away from you? From our eyes. It was a KILLING FIELD up in there. Only God knows and I pray he doles out the punishment, if only his eyes saw. Their aloneness allowed them to be terribly abused and it is heart breaking. The most precious among us. No human contact, alone, deprived of any touch. This killed our elderly! Have you ever seen a rodent even in a lab experiment you keep isolated? Have you seen it? Even the fur drops off.

No treatment due to COVID as all doctors, hospitals, beds were cleared out ONLY for COVID and people with chronic illness like heart disease, diabetes, cancers just worsened.

Nothing worked, and we killed people not due to the virus, but the excess mortality is due to the hospital management and treatment, denial of care as access was denied, and the fraud deadly vaccine. Moreover, I argue that COVID did kill some of our vulnerable but the more rapid death was not by that much, as COVID virus behaved like any other respiratory ILI (influenza like illness) virus. It caused earlier deaths but by how much? Maybe a few months. Not much.

This is what history will show. I will bet my very life on this, if I am shown wrong. Had we not reacted to it, had we not ‘detected’ it (using the fraud PCR) for the first time as an ILI pathogen that was indeed released likely a couple years earlier and was always circulating ‘undetected’ for it was so very benign, then I argue we would have never noticed it. It would have been captured as it was captured in circulation (and taking some lives here and there of elderly) a couple years earlier, as common cold or flu or some blanket term ‘influenza like illness’. “oh, sorry to say that 85 year old granny with some serious medical conditions passed away in the nursing home today”. Is this not what normally happens?

All of it, everything was a lie and did not need to happen, not one bit of it!’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)