Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
1h

The First Amendment was the target, and unfortunately we found out how many people complied. Had they read Alexandr Solzhenitsyn's book, The Gulag Archipelago or Whittaker Chambers' The Witness, they might have understood what was being done. Bet most haven't learned yet and will don the useless masks again. DO NOT COMPLY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1h

What woke me up to the fraudulent nature of the so-called pandemic was that while authorities locked down churches and schools they still allowed the so-called “summer of love” rioting that should have been superspreader events. But I must also thank Dr. Sacharit Bhakdi for his warning against the mRNA pseudo-vaxxine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture