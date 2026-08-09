Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
11h

I like RFK Jr., I support him but he is non-consequential and doing nothing about it...his role is to shut down removal of mRNA vaccine and he has done a good job at it so far...so terrible for the American people. he should resign. I still do think he has promise and can do great things for USA

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Dag Waddell's avatar
Dag Waddell
9h

Trump is still boasting about heading up operation warp speed. Does he actually believe development of the vaccine began after Jan 2020? I can’t imagine how.

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