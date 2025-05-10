party, RINOs, deepstate etc. Were bribes given to use the AUTOPEN? by who? who handled the autopen? what about the Hur tapes? let us see them. We the people must have access to all such for all POTUS, Republican and Democrat, Trump, Biden, Obama, Bush, all…yes go back in time, we need to see all the truth, and the lies…all of it.

But alas, I guess we will be bullshitted like how the AG and FBI are bullshitting us now on the Epstein tapes and intel to help protect people who are on those tapes who are in government today, senior leaders and in high places and connected and rich…some are whispering the locations are more of a problem as to where sordid criminal acts took place. Some say the names will stun, shock, dismay us. That we will not believe. I am unsure what is meant by that, but I am sure curious. Like all of you. We simply wish truth, we the people, and we simply wish criminal pedophiles to face proper legal justice even if we know them and like them. We want proper courts and judges and juries to see the tapes and rule and if they say people to be hung, we hang them high!