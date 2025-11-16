incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than unvaccinated.

I am asking Senator Cassidy, RFK Jr. of HHS, Makary of FDA, Oz of Wizard of Oz, Prasad, and Bhattacharya, how come the influenza vaccine remains on market when we have known for decades that it does not work, with rapid waning immunity, fails to protect the upper airways, plunges to negative effectiveness as seen here (-26.9% (95% C.I., -55.0 to -6.6%), and is hammered by Original antigenic sin (OAS) whereby the antibody recall in the flu season is to the initial or prior exposure or ‘prime’/immune imprinting, fixation…what are these boys going to do about it? or are we still dealing with the Tylenol-autism head fake misdirection?

I have said prior that all on the Horsemen of the COVID mRNA Apocalypse list should be tried in prior courts, judges, juries etc. and allowed proper defense

‘In an analysis (northern Ohio) adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of -26.9% (95% C.I., -55.0 to -6.6%)’…vaccination (analyzed as a time dependent covariate) was evaluated using Cox proportional hazards regression.

‘Conclusions. This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.’

‘The study has several limitations. The vaccine was the 3-valent inactivated influenza vaccine in about 99% of our study cohort. The possibility that other influenza vaccines might have been more effective cannot be excluded. Infections diagnosed on the basis of home testing kits alone would have been missed. The study was not designed to compare the risk of influenza-associated hospitalization or mortality, or to examine if the vaccine decreased severity of illness, because these outcomes were not expected to occur in numbers large enough to allow for a meaningful analysis…study of healthcare personnel included no children and few elderly subjects and primarily consisted of individuals who were healthy enough to be employed. A minority would have been expected to have been severely immunocompromised.’

