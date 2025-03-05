Start Sarv here:

‘Dr. Happer, a renowned physicist and professor emeritus at Princeton University, says that the real push for climate alarmism and related policies began in the early 1990s. “I was in Washington at the time as a government bureaucrat, and I could see it getting started. It was being pushed by Senator Al Gore and his allies,” he says in an interview with Freedom Research. “At that time, there were still many honest scientists in academia who didn’t go along with all the alarmism, but they gradually died off and were replaced by younger people who have never known anything except pleasing their government sponsors with politically correct research results that they expect,” Happer adds.

Happer argues that climate is very important to humanity and that is not going to change. Therefore, understanding how climate works is also important. But as climate science has suffered greatly in recent decades due to a manic focus on the demonization of greenhouse gases, things are not that good, for the trend is all based on a lie. “It’s dangerous to make a policy on the basis of lies,” Happer says.

In the interview, Happer explains that Earth’s climate has always been in a state of flux. For instance, the current warming period follows the Little Ice Age, which ended in the 19th century. In other words, climate change is one of Earth's natural processes, and the influence of humans on it should not be exaggerated. The discussion also covers the role of CO2 on Earth, its capacity to warm the climate, the significant costs associated with reducing it in order to go to Net Zero, and whether it is feasible for humans to completely stop using fossil fuels.

As noted above, Dr. William Happer is a professor emeritus at Princeton University, but his academic career began at Columbia University where he rose to full professorship and served as the director of Columbia Radiation Laboratory. He moved to Princeton in 1980. Renowned for his contributions to atomic physics, optics and climate science, Happer has left a significant mark in both science and policy. Beyond academia, he served as Director of the Office of Science at the U.S. Department of Energy from 1991 to 1993. He was also a long-standing member of JASON, an elite group of scientists advising the U.S. government on defense and national security matters. Happer has earned numerous prestigious awards over the course of his illustrious career. Among the most notable ones is the Davisson-Germer Prize in Atomic or Surface Physics (1999), bestowed by the American Physical Society, which recognized his exceptional contributions to atomic spectroscopy and optically polarized atoms. In 1997, he received the Herbert P. Broida Prize from the same society, honoring his advancements in optical pumping and spin-polarized atoms – work that has left a lasting impact on modern optics. Happer’s achievements extend beyond academia into practical innovation, as evidenced by the Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award (2000) from the Research and Development Council of New Jersey. This accolade celebrated his patented inventions that have significantly benefited society. Early in his career, he received the Alexander von Humboldt Award (1976), a prestigious international honor from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, recognizing his lifetime contributions to science. Another early milestone was the Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship (1966), a competitive grant supporting promising young scientists, which underscored his potential shortly after his earning of his Ph.D.

In addition to these awards, Happer’s election to the National Academy of Sciences (1996) and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (1995) reflects his esteemed standing among peers. He has also received the Frederick Seitz Memorial Award (2015) from the Science and Environmental Policy Project for his outspoken views on climate science, though this recognition carries a narrower, more controversial scope. Happer is recognized for his prominent role in the climate change debate, advocating for evidence-based approaches to environmental policies. He chairs the CO2 Coalition, established in 2015 to educate opinion leaders, policy makers and the public about the vital role carbon dioxide plays in life and the economy. The coalition seeks to foster an informed and dispassionate discussion on climate change, humans’ role in the climate system, the limitations of climate models, and the consequences of mandated reductions in CO2 emissions.’

‘Climate myths: Ice cores show CO 2 increases lag behind temperature rises, disproving the link to global warming

The lag proves that rising CO 2 did not cause the initial warming as past ice ages ended, but it does not in any way contradict the idea that higher CO 2 levels cause warming.

By Michael Le Page and Catherine Brahic’

‘Sometimes a house gets warmer even when the central heating is turned off. Does this prove that its central heating does not work? Of course not. Perhaps it’s a hot day outside, or the oven’s been left on for hours.

Just as there’s more than one way to heat a house, so there’s more than one way to heat a planet.

Ice cores from Antarctica show that at the end of recent ice ages, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere usually started to rise only after temperatures had begun to climb. There is uncertainty about the timings, partly because the air trapped in the cores is younger than the ice, but it appears the lags might sometimes have been 800 years or more.

Initial warming

This proves that rising CO 2 was not the trigger that caused the initial warming at the end of these ice ages – but no climate scientist has ever made this claim. It certainly does not challenge the idea that more CO 2 heats the planet.

We know that CO 2 is a greenhouse gas because it absorbs and emits certain frequencies of infrared radiation. Basic physics tells us that gases with this property trap heat radiating from the Earth, that the planet would be a lot colder if this effect was not real and that adding more CO 2 to the atmosphere will trap even more heat.

What is more, CO 2 is just one of several greenhouses gases, and greenhouse gases are just one of many factors affecting the climate. There is no reason to expect a perfect correlation between CO 2 levels and temperature in the past: if there is a big change in another climate “forcing”, the correlation will be obscured.

Orbital variations

So why has Earth regularly switched between ice ages and warmer interglacial periods in the past million years? It has long been thought that this is due to variations in Earth’s orbit, known as Milankovitch cycles. These change the amount and location of solar energy reaching Earth. However, the correlation is not perfect and the heating or cooling effect of these orbital variations is small. It has also long been recognised that they cannot fully explain the dramatic temperature switches between ice ages and interglacials.

Temperature and CO2 variations in the Vostok ice cores compared with changes in solar irradiance due to orbital variationUS Global Change Research Program

So if orbital changes did cause the recent ice ages to come and go, there must also have been some kind of feedback effect that amplified the changes in temperatures they produced. Ice is one contender: as the great ice sheets that covered large areas of the planet during the ice ages melted, less of the Sun’s energy would have been reflected back into space, accelerating the warming. But the melting of ice lags behind the beginning of interglacial periods by far more than the rises in CO 2 .

Another feedback contender, suggested over a century ago, is CO 2 . In the past decade, detailed studies of ice cores have shown there is a remarkable correlation between CO 2 levels and temperature over the past half million years (see Vostok ice cores show constant CO 2 as temperatures fell).

Rising together

It takes about 5000 years for an ice age to end and, after the initial 800 year lag, temperature and CO 2 concentrations in the atmosphere rise together for a further 4200 years.

What seems to have happened at the end of the recent ice ages is that some factor – most probably orbital changes – caused a rise in temperature. This led to an increase in CO 2 , resulting in further warming that caused more CO 2 to be released and so on: a positive feedback that amplified a small change in temperature. At some point, the shrinking of the ice sheets further amplified the warming.

Models suggest that rising greenhouse gases, including CO 2 , explain about 40% of the warming as the ice ages ended. The figure is uncertain because it depends on how the extent of ice coverage changed over time, and there is no way to pin this down precisely.

Biological activity

The source of this extra carbon was the oceans, but why did they release CO 2 as the planet began to warm? Many factors played a role and the details are still far from clear.

CO 2 is less soluble in warmer water, but its release as a result of warming seawater can explain only part of the increase in CO 2 . And the reduction in salinity as ice melted would have partly counteracted this effect.

A reduction in biological activity may have played a bigger role. Tropical oceans tend to release CO 2 , while cooler seas soak up CO 2 from the atmosphere as phytoplankton grow and fall to the ocean floor. Changes in factors such as winds, ice cover and salinity would have cut productivity, leading to a rise in CO 2 .

Runaway prevention

The ice ages show that temperature can determine CO 2 as well as CO 2 driving temperature. Some sceptics – not scientists – have seized upon this idea and are claiming that the relation is one way, that temperature determines CO 2 levels but CO 2 levels do not affect temperature.

To repeat, the evidence that CO 2 is a greenhouse gas depends mainly on physics, not on the correlation with past temperature, which tells us nothing about cause and effect. And while the rises in CO 2 a few hundred years after the start of interglacials can only be explained by rising temperatures, the full extent of the temperature increases over the following 4000 years can only be explained by the rise in CO 2 levels.

What is more, further back in past there are examples of warmings triggered by rises in greenhouse gases, such as the Palaeo-Eocene Thermal Maximum 55 millions years ago (see Climate myths: It’s been far warmer in the past, what’s the big deal?).

Finally, if higher temperatures lead to more CO 2 and more CO 2 leads to higher temperatures, why doesn’t this positive feedback lead to a runaway greenhouse effect? There are various limiting factors that kick in, the most important being that infrared radiation emitted by Earth increases exponentially with temperature, so as long as some infrared can escape from the atmosphere, at some point heat loss catches up with heat retention.’

