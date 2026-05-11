source, this is a fake fraud, no definitive evidence of person-to-person spread….

HANTA right now is just fear-porn by WHO etc…if we see anything that suggests concern, risk, I and we will tell you…

But before proceeding…

see these…

SURVEY: Many Americans think Trump assassination attempts were fake...

Putin stockpiling ‘unkillable’ fibre-optic drones for ‘future assault on NATO’

Back to the HANTA thesis at hand:

they are going to try to denote many people POSITIVE for HANTA with the fraud over-cycled PCR process again and with the aim of scaring you into a Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. type mRNA vaccine…and to lock you down. Aim again is to harm Trump’s presidency.

this is common source…not person-to-person…none of that asymptomatic transmission fraud, no need for no Malone Pfizer Sahin Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, no need for lockdowns, no masks, no school closure, no mass testing of populations, no mass quarantines, no 2 week quarantines, no 6 foot ‘Redfield lie ‘we made it up’” social distancing bullshit fraud, none of it! none…just leave the healthy well population alone…leave our kids, infants, teens, middle aged etc., just leave alone…just acute contact tracing, surveillance epidemiological principles…that is it, and if someone has some symptoms suggestive, you isolate and provide supportive care e.g. oxygenation, ventilate, ECMO etc. we have no treatments. just supportive care.

a virus needs TIME to achieve the properties that allows it to spread efficiently person-to-person, deep Darwinian natural selection time…this is not it…this cannot or did not come from a rodent with the person-to-person spread properties. but that can happen if we deliberately and nefariously gin it up and give the spread properties in the lab using criminal nefarious means and intent and that is a crime against humanity. that would allow efficient spread across human upper airway epithelial cells. Person-to-person transmission.

So what is the final analysis?

That this HANTA based on the ship cases is NOTHING but fear-porn again! There is no evidence that this is person-to-person, this is theoretical at best and very speculative. This is very indicative of a common source exposure. This is just sick twisted people at WHO, CDC, NIH et al. who are dumb academically sloppy intellectually lazy dimwits midwits moving to scare the population to then accept coming lockdown vaccine madness. I hope POTUS Trump does not bend this time to the lunacy of Pence-like people, to the Birx and Fauci and Redfield and Hahn and Azar type criminals of his first Trump 1.0 administration with the fraud lockdowns on March 15/16, 2020.

Thank you POTUS Trump for remaining strong in this, and I am behind you as long as you do not fold like the last time…Praises to you ahead of time! I pray for POTUS Trump safety, peace, favor, mercy and that he gets the best guidance…thank you POTUS Trump…