Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
40m

do nothing about Hanta, turn it off, all a fraud.

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Sounds Like Nonsense
12m

🟣🐀PROFESSOR STAFAN HOMBURG

https://x.com/SHomburg/status/2053863668509474964

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