Happening now: 'U.S. moves Patriot defenses to Middle East with dozens of C-17 flights'; the posture has changed & Iran best take note, POTUS Trump is not playing around
The U.S. military shifted a Patriot battalion from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East, requiring at least 73 flights; The air defenses are a high-profile resource, capable of intercepting missiles
"The airlift is essential to protect key U.S. bases and partners in the Middle East, which otherwise are much more vulnerable than Israel to Iran's shorter-range missiles,"
