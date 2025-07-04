Happy 4th of July 2025 to all, you and families and friends on this special day when the 13 Northern colonies separated from Great Britain and gained independence in 1776 (July 4)
USA stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity still in a world with so many challenges; the idea of the USA IMO remains one of the great turning points in global history!
Happy Independence Day to all! May the Lord God grant you favor and cover you with mercy and peace.
