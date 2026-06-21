to fuck up and do the right thing…a father like alike a mother is key in a child’s life, son or daughter, a father cannot be replaced, no, 2 women can’t raise a child and 2 men can’t,

shit, did I did and done do that and gone said that? as you clutch the pearls and get the vapors?

I do not care….

needs male and female parents for a reason and yes some success stories but often the child is fucked up in the head. maybe best to have no parents who are often twisted and warped (trans general trauma handed down from their parents to them) in their own minds. should have never been parents to start. do not relegate him the father, to a sideline, let him in, center, celebrate the father, and you males out there, you are twisted to think its something to be admired that you walked away from your responsibilities. waste of time punks. so why not think about this, think about the damage you do being AWOL…

but don’t rig the shit against the man, the male and then call him a failure…the man, the dad has a rightful place central to society, the nuclear family, the male…the young buck needs the male…a daughter needs her father to set the tone as to how she SHOULD be treated by a male…a good father has a potent role…forever.

we know of 2 parent homes, where the kids grow up bent and psychologically deranged…addled, psychotic…we know of one parent homes where kids do better than most and we even know of zero parent homes where the children do best…raised by strangers too…kids bring lots to the table, robust, resilient but don’t fuck them moving the father out of the home and relegating denigrating him societally…