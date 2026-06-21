Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3m

Happy Father’s Day to you as well, Paul!

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
1h

Dr Paul Happy Father's Day Bravo!!!!

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