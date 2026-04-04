May the Lord protect POTUS Trump and help him make clear decisions about cleaning out his cabinet like firing the lunatic dry drunk sex abuser Hegseth and others who have made his cabinet a laughing stock and where many have advised him terribly! May the Lord grant POTUS Trump the grace and strength to weed out the drunks and thieves and sex abusers and bandits and pure sycophantic users in his cabinet (in any cabinet now and future) and government and allow him (and any POTUS) to hire the type of public servants who can properly serve the nation and do the peoples’ business and not be billionaires and a rich BOTOXed fake fraud crooked inept CLOWN Palm Beach cabinet of do nothing inept FOX news people. May the Lord help us on this Glorious Saturday with that and help POTUS Trump fix his past non-sensical hiring mistakes and now may he move to hire competent people and find a way to balance loyalty with capability and honesty. Where blind bobble-head loyalty is NOT the only quality for a hire in a Trump cabinet. May the Lord grant that. Where the American people’s interest are put FIRST in the hiring. And not be misguided to hire people who want to use tax-payer millions to further enrich their bitcoin stable coin kick back money for government contracts crookery and to install fancy luxurious beds on government jets as the priority of business cough cough Mile-High hair extenders Noem cough cough. Or cough cough bag man pay me for government contracts Corey cough cough…may the Lord help POTUS Trump with that.

May the Lord help crooked failed news places like FOX learn how to report true accurate fair and unbiased on-sided news. May the Lord close down CNN et al.

May POTUS Trump be always safe and protected by favor from the Lord, always, for I do think Trump is a really good man, good human being who seeks to do good for USA, but just radically misguided and easily swayed by questionable sleezy crooked people, so may the Lord help him become more discerning in who he hangs out with…**cough cough Epstein and Lutnick et al. types cough cough **, and may he be urgently guided in finding the off-ramp to end this bombing and military situation re Iran so that our precious beautiful troops can come home safely to their families and we lose not one more. Not one more! Of our precious troops. Not one more to be lost on all sides, no Iranians, no Israelis. May the Lord grant Iran and its leadership grace and mercy and let them see compassion, and allow them to grant our fallen F-15 pilot who was shot down by the Iranian missiles freedom and if they find him, to treat him or her with utmost kindness and safety until he is handed over and if possible to release him now! To not use him as any leverage just release him, show the world what compassion means!

May POTUS Trump be shown a way as he desperately seeks a way out, may the Lord show him an off-ramp that saves face for him, and all involved especially the lunatic sick twisted war hawk neocon morons in his cabinet (whose sons and daughters are not shedding blood for this) who coerced him into this lunacy.

May the Lord grant POTUS Trump peace, success, gracious mercy and favor on this Glorious Saturday and help him find a way to negotiate a peace deal and nations work to make this whole again and a positive safe way forward. May the Iranians be left alone to chart their own futures and to rebuild and their oil and resources be left alone for their own benefit. May USA stand apart and on top, lead, be the world’s leader but calmy and welcomingly, embracing, with its redone strong global alliances, with all who wish to become part of a peaceful ‘sharing’ world, and may the Lord ensure that USA remains the last beacon of hope in this world and a respite for the down trodden and those seeking a life and a future and to build their dreams and those seeking to come and help build and improve USA and add to it and not take from it. May the US be respected again, globally. May the USA remain mightiest and punish completely, vanquish any nation or group that attacks her yet move forward now not seeking to interfere with other nations. May the US stand strong, our flag, our military, and our POTUS. Long live USA and the flag on this Glorious holy Saturday! May the USA now find a way to work with other nations to fashion peace…a stable world and to work with all other nations to maintain a prosperous world. Respecting other nations’ borders, its resources, its culture. Reagan was right, there is peace through strength but he never said to use the military to gain relevance. Our governments today should take heed. POTUS Trump, take heed. I remain in strong support of you! Long live USA and POTUS Trump!

To end, may the Lord help POTUS Trump focus or re-focus on America, on Americans, its people, its hardships, its economic devastation by tariffs et al., the broken economy, its pains internally, and help POTUS Trump grow to understand that the economic hardships Americans face are real and devastating and largely due to his policies and that the Lord unclears POTUS Trump’s mind to refocus on what Americans want and need urgently.

Praises POTUS Trump, praises!

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