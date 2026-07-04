Happy Independence Day, 4th of July, 2026, 250 years of America! America, the greatest nation & can become again the last beacon of hope! Happy 4th to all my readers! all of USA! we be grateful for
all the riches and abundance we have! Our federal government in Washington no longer serves the interests of 'the people' & my hope is that POTUS Trump's final 2 years refocuses the interests
America has drifted and is listing as to faith, we are adrift, and our morality is being tested bigtime in this era. I love America and what it stood for and stands for and say it is the greatest nation, but something is very wrong today and the wrongful attack on Iran with no credible basis typifies this decline. I hold out hope. The sight of our US POTUS flying in a plane donated by a sponsor of terrorism Qatar, calling it Air Force One, no matter how you slice it, is stunning…it is as if USA is in a dream and between the Epstein pedophilia cover up, the shielding of top US officials and prominent men, the devastating actions by ICE due to the 220 million pilfer sex DHS beds on jets Noem, her bag man lover Corey…
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good news https://www.npr.org/2026/06/30/nx-s1-5866810/us-murder-rate-record-low-crime-homicide U.S. murder rate approaches a record low
I wish POTUS Trump is successful for then the nation is. I want him to succeed and maybe he will pivot and rejig his cabinet etc. a refocus on USA...not their pockets and put some really competent people around him...I get the fetish on loyalty as the key hiring point, but it has shown to be a disaster