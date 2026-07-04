Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6m

good news https://www.npr.org/2026/06/30/nx-s1-5866810/us-murder-rate-record-low-crime-homicide U.S. murder rate approaches a record low

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Dr. Paul Alexander
15m

I wish POTUS Trump is successful for then the nation is. I want him to succeed and maybe he will pivot and rejig his cabinet etc. a refocus on USA...not their pockets and put some really competent people around him...I get the fetish on loyalty as the key hiring point, but it has shown to be a disaster

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