America has drifted and is listing as to faith, we are adrift, and our morality is being tested bigtime in this era. I love America and what it stood for and stands for and say it is the greatest nation, but something is very wrong today and the wrongful attack on Iran with no credible basis typifies this decline. I hold out hope. The sight of our US POTUS flying in a plane donated by a sponsor of terrorism Qatar, calling it Air Force One, no matter how you slice it, is stunning…it is as if USA is in a dream and between the Epstein pedophilia cover up, the shielding of top US officials and prominent men, the devastating actions by ICE due to the 220 million pilfer sex DHS beds on jets Noem, her bag man lover Corey…