Happy Memorial Day, May 27th 2024; to all those US military who have fallen, who served & gave their lives for us, for those they never even knew, for our veterans, for those serving NOW, thank you!
Thank you, thank you, thank you, you represent the best among us. The very best, with our police, our border agents, ICE, border services, people who sacrifice for us, THANK YOU! WWI, WWII, Vietnam,
Korean, 911 vets, thank you all, all our police and firefighters who perished on 911. Thank you! We will never ever be the best that you were and are!!!
'POINTE DU HOC': THE U.S. ARMY RANGERS’ MISSION IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF 6 JUNE 1944
the military and police are better than me, I think the most precious and our border agents.