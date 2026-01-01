I praise Trump and wish him success in 2026! I think we must stand behind POTUS for then if he succeeds the nation succeeds…I am very disappointed in some actions and think some are sub-optimal to USA such as e.g. what decisions were made in the health care agencies and staffing of HHS, FDA, NIH etc. with incompetent idiots who are doing NOTHING…and continued expansion of Malone Bancel et al. non-sterilizing mRNA vaccine.

How come Robert Malone who I know is a con-man fraud, sits on ACIP? how could Kennedy Jr. do this? and he Malone, has not now or ever called for the removal or cessation of mRNA vaccine that he holds patents on? yet he struts around saying it is dangerous but will not call for its cessation and withdrawal? who is fucking who? Mr. President. How could you allow this deviance, this duplicity, this misdirection? On the American people. so the Chair of ACIP that RFK Jr. placed there says that the mRNA vaccine is the gravest threat to humanity while the inventor who s the vice-chair sits there and says nothing...and is allowed to say nothing and is not asked any questions.

I am very dismayed with these situations for they cost lives yet can you give me another option better than Trump at this time? Knowing that he screwed us with RFK Jr. appointment and consequent decisions by RFK Jr. No, you cannot. None approach Trump’s competence for the job as POTUS at this time.

Sometimes we have to deal with the best of the worse…we literally sleep with one devil who can help defeat the other devils or keep them at bay. are we there?

until we can do better at polls etc.? And in that I do think Trump means best and seeks to do best for America. We may disagree with decisions yet there are both Republicans and Democrats who literally hate USA and work to damage and destroy her as long as they benefit financially etc. Raping the tax-payer. Sucking away at the trough and teats of the tax-payer money. They are not Trump, they are evil beelzebub demons, for in all his faults and bad decisions, for indeed Trump is imperfect like each of us, he loves USA and the people…

at least this is my sense. and I support him while asking how come mRNA vaccine by Malone et al. is still on US market? How come you POTUS Trump have not rescinded PREP ACT Liability protection or demanded HHS Secretary RFK Jr. do this? How come you have not set up a victim compensation fund to pay people who were hurt by OWS lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine? why has the childhood 1986 vaccine injury Act not been reversed, voted down? How come RFK Jr. has sat on this for near one year and done NOTHING? why did you hire him? to show us the benefits of steroids? on aging men? why have we not taken into court under oath all those who did wrong in COVID in your term one, under Biden, and now your term two POTUS Trump? how come gain-of-function (GoF) or some say gain-of-fiction etc. is not stopped? How come bioweapons biological pathogen research still goes on in some dark manner in contravention of Nixon’s bioweapons treaty bans? I think huge parts are a lie and con job but how come?

Nixon:

‘Biological weapons have massive, unpredictable and potentially uncontrollable consequences. They may produce global epidemics and impair the health of future generations. I have therefore decided that:

—The United States shall renounce the use of lethal biological agents and weapons, and all other methods of biological warfare.

—The United States will confine its biological research to defensive measures such as immunization and safety measures.

—The Department of Defense has been asked to make recommendations as to the disposal of existing stocks of bacteriological weapons. In the spirit of these decisions, the United States associates itself with the principles and objectives of the United Kingdom Draft Convention which would ban the use of biological methods of warfare.(2) We will seek, however, to clarify specific provisions of the draft to assure that necessary safeguards are included.’

How come this is violated?

Yet I still support you Sir! I am holding out hope in you! I think you are a good man, human being!

But word is that Americans are turning away from him, from our great POTUS, have gone sour on Donaldos Magnus Trumpos…but why? The US economy is somewhat strong, inflation is at 3%. Not ideal but not bad. Yet ‘street’ Americans, real blue collar, fly over country, real taxpayers cannot seem to make ends meet…how come? has the focus been only on the gilded BOTOX ‘butt fat enlarged lips and cheeks’ class in Palm Beach, them enriching themselves? even GAZA condos? what? say it ain’t so. even that deal is not devoid of grift and graft for already rich peoples?

But in all this I still praise Trump. I see no better option. Yes, catastrophically, he failed in COVID, failed in OWS lockdowns, devastatingly failed with the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine for it continues, expanding, yet I still stand with daddy Trump. Who else is there? among the massive set of democrat and republican ass clowns? who?

I do hold out hope that he will do the right thing, I do hope he can find his way to Rushmore, do not count him out! Massive failures and all.

Yet Republican oracle whisperer Carl Rove (I think he is a moron though) says the honeymoon with Trump is over!

ROVE: Public 'tiring' of The Don...

But why?

With good news why sour on The Don?

Yet in some sense there is lots of chaos in USA and globally yet overall, USA is more secure, murders are down, border near closed but is there a cost as to if USA will remain the last beacon of hope? With all global chaos as now China is pressing Taiwan, Russia Ukraine is heating up again etc. etc. etc., so is Pax Americana DEAD? Or is Trump forcing it back to the table using force, threat of force? US might? Does US still carry that fiscal financial might as before?

Why is MTG going on a media jihad against Papa Trump? Your view? Is she insane or credible? Has Epstein issue really set her off? Yet we see it over and over, Trump lathers you with praise, para you are the best thing since sliced bread then you and he are bitter enemies…why? look at the President’s men of term one, all cut down and fired by daddy T. why? but it is he who hires them first and champions them…then eviscerates them…is it that he has a HR problem?

