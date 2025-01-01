Happy New Year to all, as we embrace 2025! Thank you soldiers for waging this year & more to come! It is about leaving something behind & doing something to add to this world for our kids, so we now
face 4 years under POTUS Trump & I sincerely wish him 100% success & safety & that he does all that he said he was going to do! And more! We need his leadership NOW! America the great best days ahead!
“I can get through the wall if you give me a door…so I can leave something behind”
I would like to leave something behind…we all do…something good…
…something…just something…small…this is what drives me…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paul, thank you for your relentless unwavering fight! We need people who are true experts with integrity. Glad you're on the good side!
Happy new year to you and all here! 🎉🎉
Thank you Paul for being a warrior, a fierce and courageous one. I hope you have a safe, healthy and prosperous 2025.