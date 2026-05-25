Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
9m

https://palexander.substack.com/p/once-iran-does-not-cut-off-the-red

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Elusive1
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Happy Memorial Day, Paul! So many lives given/taken. 😥

You were needed elsewhere. Thank you for your service in your career to date and for your unceasing efforts and search for truth.💐

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