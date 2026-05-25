Happy precious Memorial Day as we mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Past and Present. May God open the gates of heaven for all, precious men
and women, past and present and grant their souls rest, peace. Some died not even knowing what they were fighting for e.g. present Iran war, or the legality or rationale but wanted to serve and give
the most valuable thing to them, their own lives if need be. Some did. There is no greater gift, or sacrifice by a human being that you would give your life for people who you do not know, would not know, and for some who do not even care to know you. We remember and honor them during peacetime and war. These are better people than me. No greater sacrifice.
A hat-tip is in order:
I wish I could have served, I tried when I became a citizen but was told I aged out. I tried the Guard, I would have loved to wear the uniform. I wanted to serve. I tried for Canada too. It is one regret I have. I look at military, serving personnel, border people, high risk jobs, people in law enforcement, police etc. as the best among us, firefighters, police, people who take on the risky sacrificing careers. I know there are a few bad apples in the bunch and we weed them out and toss them or punish them if cross the line. But the vast majority are optimal peoples.
Long live POTUS Trump, long live USA, our flag, our military, our constitution. Long live hope in tomorrow. I pray that God grants POTUS Trump and all POTUSs (both sides), favor and peace and safety and strength.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
and
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://palexander.substack.com/p/once-iran-does-not-cut-off-the-red
Happy Memorial Day, Paul! So many lives given/taken. 😥
You were needed elsewhere. Thank you for your service in your career to date and for your unceasing efforts and search for truth.💐