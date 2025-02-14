was unsafe roughly ~ and you know all these peoples are lawyers and they play lawyerly games with us, so we got to play with them too, only fair, so Laura asked him in a roundabout lawyer way if the mRNA vaccine was safe and the boosters and he replied para roughly ~’we do not have enough data to make that call or we do not have good data on that’…that response surprised me and I want to ask RFK Jr., how can that statement be made based on the 4 years of COVID vaccine harm and death data and studies we have accumulated and the evidence of all the people around you who were harmed…we all know someone.

So that response by Bobby Jr. ~ that we don’t have good data on that… does not match with the overwhelmingly body of evidence. I am sorry, RFK Jr. misspoke there and has to clean that up. I will not say he meant to deceive. We look to him for credibility and that was not a credible answer. Out of the gate and it is worrisome. So, I imagine he misspoke. Let him make amends. Yes, it is a crime that we do not have a proper surveillance system, but we knew that, not new information. We have been saying this 4 to 5 years now. Again, see below. All we seek is for the mRNA vaccine to be pulled and thus leads me to the third comment:

are we (or RFK Jr. roughly) now saying that since we do not have a good surveillance system, that even though we have the effects of the vaccine societally, even though we have all the studies post mRNA vaccine roll-out showing harms, even though he himself said they were unsafe across time, even though we have all of the experts saying it is harmful, that we will keep the mRNA vaccines on market and spend tax-payer money with select contracts to get a new surveillance system? FIRST. that we don’t have the evidence to pull the vaccine? Is this the plan of attack by Trump 2.0? all the while we develop this ‘new’ system, mRNA stays and thus more via STARGATE grifting Ellison Altman AI etc. fraud? Is this the game plan? That is why Bourla and Lilly were called to dinner? Would POTUS Trump ever have to answer for the harms of OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccine? Will the mRNA vaccine that is proven harmful, be pulled from the market now as it should be? We are not interested in no 5 D chess crap. Just truth, honesty, safeguarding Americans. There is NO emergency, the mRNA fails, does not work, and is harmful. No one is taking it. What else do we need to know at this time? Set up your surveillance system, hell set us 4, but that does not preclude decisions to pull the mRNA now!

I leave this with RFK Jr. to consider and suggest that the statement that we do not have the data on harms is not backed up by the evidentiary landscape (potent body of evidence). It is actually wrong!