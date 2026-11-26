I am standing still by POTUS Trump, I do wish his success and I want him to pull the next 2 years around, work with the Democrats to do good for America for no matter what dream world he and the Trump orbit live in, the nation, America flipped him/them the bird and told them off, that it is over, MAGA, all of it. So they are rejected and it will take serious soul searching and come to Jesus but I hold hope in him and know he can pull it off. I know he is fundamentally a good human being wants best for America, he is misguided, confused by wealth, and the sick sycophantic bobble-head yes men and women around him, self loving self enriching losers he surrounds himself with. In cabinet et al. In Palm Beach. These folk have no care for USA, just money. oh and their BOTOX and fillers and pedophilia. He has to change the folk around him. Long live POTUS Trump and may God bless him this Thanksgiving.

May God bless you all and families, and keep us safe and healthy as we struggle. Here we are bound together by pain, love, struggle. Wanting the best.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

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Zelle:

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Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092