Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
29mEdited

Given this IgG4 class switching, RFK Jr needs to take urgent action. Longitudinal studies need to be designed and carried out. A recommendation needs to be made IMMEDIATELY & WITHOUT DELAY that If after 20 years there is evidence of harms then consideration needs to be given to stopping the shots, provided Drs. Bourla and Bancel, or their successors, agree.

These shots will not destroy all life on earth because Americans under Xi Jinping will follow in China's footsteps and will be inseminating a new type of American mother who, with the assistance of Elon Musk, will produce new robotic Americans.

World's First Pregnancy-Simulating Humanoid Robot | The Gateway Pundit | by Robert Semonsen

https://share.google/QGXmNpFu82dZReChY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jean's avatar
Jean
24m

I would say we urgently need a study that correlates the affects of mRNA on the brain and the drastic uptick in violence we are seeing from humans and dogs after the plandemic shot roll out, as the so called vaccines for animals are now mRNA.

However, we can see with our own eyes the effects overwhelmingly everyday in the number of people who can no longer control their emotions and a prolific increase in violence, as the mRNA destroys the Frontal Lobe and the Penal Gland. We see the drastic increase of dog attacks on humans, as it has the same effect on animals.

Yet, the research proving this atrocity is covered up and the pharma controlled media refuse to address the issue as well and the more the public speaks out the more incensed our Washington Health Agencies become to put out more of this poison. We are on the road to total destruction and RFK, JR. and Trump are being deceptive. This evilness could be stopped with the stroke of Trumps pen, we have been had.

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/terrifying-mrna-vaccines-cause-personality?publication_id=581065&post_id=161914541&isFreemail=true&r=s4aod&triedRedirect=true

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/index.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture