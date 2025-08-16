IgG4 class switch means you become more susceptible to severe illness as there is a declining immune response via traditional vaccine induced antibodies.

Did Irrgang also show this? Yes!

IgG4 'class switch' (Irrgang et al.) toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated COVID mRNA vaccination; a problem for mRNA technology based gene injected vaccinees? YES!

Researchers ‘examined the effects of homologous (mRNA/mRNA) and heterologous (adenoviral vector/mRNA) vaccination on antibody and memory B cell (Bmem) responses against ancestral and Omicron subvariants.

Healthy adults who received primary Pfizer BNT162b2 (mRNA) (n=18) or ChAdOx1 (vector) (n=25) vaccination were sampled 1-month and 6-months after their 2nd and 3rd dose (homologous or heterologous) vaccination. Recombinant spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) proteins from ancestral, Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants were produced for ELISA-based serology, and tetramerized for immunophenotyping of RBD-specific Bmem.

Dose 3 boosters significantly increased ancestral RBD-specific plasma IgG and Bmem in both cohorts. Up to 80% of ancestral RBD-specific Bmem expressed IgG1+.

IgG4 + Bmem were detectable after primary mRNA vaccination, and expanded significantly to 5-20% after dose 3, whereas heterologous boosting did not elicit IgG4 + Bmem.

Recognition of Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 by ancestral RBD-specific plasma IgG increased from 20% to 60% after the 3rd dose in both cohorts. Reactivity of ancestral RBD-specific Bmem to Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 increased following a homologous booster from 40% to 60%, but not after a heterologous booster.’

We are left to ask, why is there an expansion of IgG4+ Bmem after mRNA priming? Immune tolerance. Why? What are the implications of this to the vaccinee?

‘High levels of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies are an important component of vaccine-induced immunity. Shortly after the initial two mRNA vaccine doses, the immunoglobulin G (IgG) response mainly consists of the proinflammatory subclasses IgG1 and IgG3. Here, we report that several months after the second vaccination, SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies were increasingly composed of noninflammatory IgG4, which were further boosted by a third mRNA vaccination and/or SARS-CoV-2 variant breakthrough infections. IgG4 antibodies among all spike-specific IgG antibodies rose, on average, from 0.04% shortly after the second vaccination to 19.27% late after the third vaccination.’

This induction of IgG4 antibodies was not observed after homologous or heterologous SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with adenoviral vectors.

This class switch was associated with a reduced capacity of the spike-specific antibodies to mediate antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis and complement deposition.’

medRxiv preprint doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.01.17.24301374

Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections

Carla Martín Péreza,b,1 ∙ Sílvia Ruiz-Riusa,b,1 ∙ Anna Ramírez-Morrosc ∙ … ∙ Anna Ruiz-Comellasc,k,m,n,1 ∙ Gemma Moncunilla,b,j,1 gemma.moncunill@isglobal.org ∙ Carlota Dobañoa,b,j,1 carlota.dobano@isglobal.org … Show more

Highlights

•

IgG4 and IgG2 levels increase markedly after the third mRNA dose against SARS-CoV-2.

•

Elevated IgG4 levels after booster vaccination associate with an increased risk of infections.

•

Increased non-cytophilic to cytophilic antibody ratio correlates with reduced functionality.

These findings suggest a potential association between IgG4 induction by mRNA vaccination and a higher risk of breakthrough infection, warranting further investigation into vaccination strategies to ensure sustained protection.

___

