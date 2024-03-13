How far Harvard has fallen. You would keep GAY on salary but not him? Bullshit anti-education, academically rotten, politized university, its degree is now worth USED toilet paper.

I attended an enclave with Kulldorff, Jeff Tucker, Jan Jekielek (also a good human being, gentle soul, we were like brothers before EPOCH sold out to Malone, not Jan, EPOCH) and other serious thinkers at Dr. Naomi Wolf’s home in New York, a weekend of serious high-level debate early in the pandemic and I got to see Martin with his kids, deal with him naturally. This is a superb human being, wants and wanted only the best for humanity.

I will do all I can to help him. This is one of the COVID people you stand by. Smart, real patriot, simple, quiet, and sought to help mitigate harm from the madness of COVID. We are almost on same page on all...of course we do not agree on all but he I will have in a foxhole with me.

I hang my head in shame and disgust of Harvard and will do all I can to educate people as to why their sons and daughters must not step foot in that leftist bastion of academic rot today.