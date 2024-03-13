Harvard fires Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., an outspoken critic of COVID-19 lockdown policies, school closures and vaccine mandates; many of these scientists are money whore leeches, vermin
latched onto COVID to make money, fame...I know Martin personally, this man is different, he I will defend, HARVARD made a mistake here; it keeps antisemite GAY but fires Kulldorff?
How far Harvard has fallen. You would keep GAY on salary but not him? Bullshit anti-education, academically rotten, politized university, its degree is now worth USED toilet paper.
I attended an enclave with Kulldorff, Jeff Tucker, Jan Jekielek (also a good human being, gentle soul, we were like brothers before EPOCH sold out to Malone, not Jan, EPOCH) and other serious thinkers at Dr. Naomi Wolf’s home in New York, a weekend of serious high-level debate early in the pandemic and I got to see Martin with his kids, deal with him naturally. This is a superb human being, wants and wanted only the best for humanity.
I will do all I can to help him. This is one of the COVID people you stand by. Smart, real patriot, simple, quiet, and sought to help mitigate harm from the madness of COVID. We are almost on same page on all...of course we do not agree on all but he I will have in a foxhole with me.
I hang my head in shame and disgust of Harvard and will do all I can to educate people as to why their sons and daughters must not step foot in that leftist bastion of academic rot today.
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Harvard fires Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., an outspoken critic of COVID-19 lockdown policies, school closures and vaccine mandates; many of these scientists are money whore leeches, vermin
The entrance of Harvard University has been compared to a prison camp from the past, which brings up memories of a dark history.
I was expelled from my Ph.D. program for writing an essay on the lockdowns in my country. It's common practice in higher ed to do so.
I'm fighting back.
These Communist hellholes called universities haven't provided real higher learning for the past 100yrs. All the while ever increasing their already exorbitant tuition and fees. The only surprise here is that they have retained a man of Kulldorffs quality and character this long.