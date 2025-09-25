Has a line been crossed? Is war now imminent? "Poland downs Russian drones, first time NATO member has fired in Ukraine war" Is Europe closer to war than any time since WW2 after airspace 'violations'
Your view?
POLAND SHOOTS DOWN RUSSIAN DRONES
FIRST TIME NATO HAS FIRED
EUROPE ON BRINK OF WAR
MAJOR ESCALATION
‘WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland shot down drones that entered its airspace on Wednesday, the first time a member of NATO is known to have fired shots during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Poland said 19 objects had entered its airspace during a large Russian air attack on Ukraine, and that it had shot down those that posed a threat. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had activated article four of NATO's treaty, under which alliance members can demand consultations with their allies.’
‘Poland says it shot down Russian drones that violated its airspace during attack on Ukraine
The Kremlin said it did not plan to attack any targets in Poland as leaders across the West condemned Wednesday's incident as the latest sign of escalation.’
Russia's 'unprecedented violation' of Poland's air space branded an 'act of war' as Poland plans response and Zelensky issues dire warning
___
Remember, Russia did not and will not deploy drones over Poland or any other country. But Ukraine WOULD do that. NATO and the deep state WANT a full war with Russia. THEY are the enemy of peace.
Paul, you should check out Juan O' Savins clips from some years back, when he talks about Trumps first term when Trump issued an Executive Order Declaring an emergency, because they were trying to steal the election, we have been at war since they stole the election in 2020 ! It is white hats, (Ex-Military Generals and others) Q, and it is real, the real Joe Biden was executed by them after being taken to Guantanamo tried for treason and given a lethal injection ! There have been 3-4 fake Joe Bidens who replaced him, look at the ear and nose of the real Joe Biden and compare it to the fake joe Bidens, it is obvious, there is so much more, but if you are not interested I am not talking about it anymore ! You have to pay attention to details that everyone is ignoring, or you will not know what the hell is going on !