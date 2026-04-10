Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
11m

China now surging atop, with Russia, while Iran has emerged more powerful from this. Regional dominance...to come. How come? This was not to happen. Not this way. Not at the loss to USA. Somebody or some people fucked up royally and Trump needs to punish.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture