Has deep state globalist pharma, vaccine makers etc., have RINOs & other malfeasant players CAPTURED and OVERTAKEN Trump's transition team & process as to health appointments? Is Trump's transition
team subverting him? What do you think? Please comment.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
With head of NIH COMING OUT AND SAYING ALL COVID WAS MADE UP! That is a start, his admission should lead to his and others investigation. I think Trumps team has them scared! I didn’t ever think I would hear that at all!
WELL, I gotta say, things are getting shaky. Has Trump been trumped by Deep State Globalists? Did he accept too many “favors” from The Wrong People? Is Elon Musk going to get his favored Carbon Tax passed? Does Trump still think the pseudo-“vaccines” “saved a lot of lives”? Does Trump really believe the complete falsehood that the “Modern” Marxist STATE of Israel IS the Biblical NATION of Israel? I’m not yet passing judgement, but I AM getting nervous about how things are shaping up - or DOWN!?!?