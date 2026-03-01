But I thank POTUS Trump at this time given the actions have already been done, now to mop up, and leave…no nation building, no occupation, no interest in their Iran’s oil and resources, you said going in for regime change, well do it and leave and you said to destroy medium long-range missile capability, so as to not reach US soil, well do it and get out…get out! let Persians decide their fate.

Thank you POTUS Trump as the world is a bit safer tonight. Because of your decision. I do not agree with most if not all of it, but I also stand by you…as commander…because it was not a decision for me to make…but I stand by you and ask for your safety, and in this time and the troops and I pray for no loss of life on either side and especially of innocent people and I plead for precise targeting. To minimize loss of life. Innocent life.

Praise POTUS Trump for taking action and in some ways, Iranians do have a chance now, if they take it. To reverse decades of militancy and oppressive rule.

