Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

The sad, terrible, horrific truth is that our present government **wants** a drug problem.

Yes, you heard me right. A "drug crisis" gives them 'cause' to declare a "war on drugs", thereby creating a perpetual state of war which, by "law", gives them powers they would not otherwise have.

In that "state of war' they can do things such as "legally" deprive us of rights and freedoms.

They can also use that as justification for printing boatloads of currency - "for the "war" effort".

I know that many here won't agree but what else can I say - I know what I know. 'nuff said.

SimulationCommander
1h

This is very easy -- just enforce already-on-the-books laws pertaining to public drug use.

Guess who isn't interested in that?

