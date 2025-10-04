All this drama to deflect and cover up for the real culprit in the harms, this being vaccines and Malone Bourla Bancel Kariko Sahin BioNTech Pfizer Moderna Weissman Tureci et al. mRNA vaccine at that. Malone Pfizer Bourla et al. criminals.

Thank you again Alex Berenson! Big balls to write that stack. This is why I share it now.

These people RFK Jr., Makary etc. made Trump look stupid and uninformed and should have never given him the weak deflective Tylenol-autism talking points. The science, the research is and was just not there to make the statements they did. They knew the paper they referred to as to Tylenol-autism link is bogus bullshit garbage research. Not even a credible study.

Truth be told, I called out Alex on his prior stones cupping for an interview with anyone in Trump administration and now he seems to have come back true to form with this technical piece and I thank him and praise him for he is a smart good writer when he is behaving…he is now…thank you Alex and do not go attacking my friend Dr. Wolf…she has done more for women and children (baby in utero) in this COVID fight than most, along with Thorp…fighting against the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine…

he Alex Berenson, is over target here and I thank him, he is brave here and I join him on the bullshit, and he

joins the likes of McCullough, Leake, and myself and Ruby and Thorp etc. calling out the bullshit podium announcement RFK Jr. did with his band of clowns, the dirty 4 I call them Oz, Bhattacharya, Makary, CDC official, Prasad…just relentless clowns, blockheaded idiots for they are seeking to help deflect from mRNA vaccine deaths and RFK Jr. is allowing this and it stuns me! They are all hurting Trump’s legacy with their support and misdirection for mRNA vaccine.

Berenson:

‘Can we all calm down about Tylenol?

Since President Trump blamed Tylenol - the trade name for acetaminophen - for rising autism diagnoses and told pregnant women not to use it, the drug has become the latest flashpoint in America’s cultural and political wars.

First things first. Tylenol is a lousy drug. It’s sold over-the-counter and heavily advertised, so people assume it’s very safe. It’s not. In overdose, it is toxic to the liver. And overdosing is easy. Just four grams of Tylenol — roughly six extra-strength 650 milligram tablets — in 24 hours can cause liver damage, and acetaminophen overdoses cause half of liver failures in the United States, according to a 2023 paper. But the question isn’t if people should be careful with acetaminophen. Yes, they should. Very careful. The question is if acetaminophen causes autism.

The evidence that it does is weak at best. (And yes, I am aware of the documents the Daily Caller published this week that show officials at Johnson & Johnson, which used to own Tylenol, discussed a potential link.)

Unfortunately, President Trump was not in the mood for subtlety last week.

“Taking Tylenol is not good — I’ll say it: It’s not good,” he said at the press conference, telling pregnant women to “tough it out.”

Trump’s advice is troubling in at least three ways.

First, other over-the-counter painkillers have known risks for developing fetuses, which is why Tylenol is recommended at all. Second, untreated fevers can have risk, and Tylenol is a fever reducer as well as a painkiller. There will be times when women need to take something for fever and pain. What should it be?

That’s the worst part of Trump’s words: they risk making women who do have autistic children blame themselves if they took Tylenol, when in reality the causes of autism are unknown and likely mostly genetic.

Of course, Trump’s comments led to the usual stupidity on the left, as pregnant women filmed themselves taking (or pretending to take Tylenol). If the Orange Man says arsenic is bad, gimme a hit!

Then yesterday on X, Heather Heying — whose husband, Bret Weinstein, bizarrely insists that the mRNA Covid jabs killed 17 million people (there is simply no evidence of this, none) — took the anti-acetaminophen hysteria to another, dangerous level.

Heying responded to a woman who said she had treated her baby’s fever with Tylenol by telling parents not to treat fevers with any medicine. Giving kids fever-reducing medicine is “poisoning” them, Heying wrote.

This advice is not merely stupid or wrong, it’s dangerous.

Yes, small children regularly spike fevers, and a 101- or 102-degree fever is less meaningful in a kid than than an adult. Most pediatricians will encourage parents to wait before treating it aggressively. But a 103-degree fever merits close watching and is likely to make a child very uncomfortable. A fever of 104 degrees or more can cause a seizure that in the worst case can kill.

So just how hot does Heying think kids need to get before parents try to break their fever with medicine? In response to a follow-up question, she wouldn’t say.’

Great writing by Berenson.

Tylenol is not the reason autism diagnoses have exploded

The hysteria about acetaminophen is just more evidence that American trust in medicine is collapsing. I get the fury at the system - believe me, I do - but this isn’t helpful.

recall I wrote this:

‘Thank you POTUS Trump for the good in your presser, though you failed to raise the elephant in the room, the real killer to pregnant women, baby in utero and the public, this being mRNA vaccine.

We know Tylenol is liver toxic in long doses high doses and all people must be careful, this was always the case. Today doctors even alternative between Tylenol acetaminophen and advil ibuprofen to reduce harm to liver etc. Talk to your doctor first. But the science, the studies to support Tylenol and autism is not there, does not exist. If there is scientific evidence, it is not found yet or presented. These people made Trump into a buffoon, he uttered what they said on podium. Embarrassed him. To serious real scientists etc. who understand the study they pointed to. The smoking gun they said found was nothing. It was a water pistol.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.