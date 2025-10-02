at injection site and many more…many people took the mRNA vaccine because he shilled it and they believed him and many died due to him…his words, like this lie below…why not explain this lie Robert, show us this unambiguous data…you fraud, you took money from unsuspecting poor people, donors…

this data Robert, where is the evidence? which lives? we can find not one!

you see RFK Jr. for whatever reason could have bought into the con man from Virginia, but not I…when he sued Breggins for 25 million, and was going after McCullough et al. and Ruby, and Couey, like he could ever match smarts with JJ, and even me (well he got slapped well by me and I will do it each and every day for he is a con man thief of donor money, a master liar duplicitous con man on ACIP, he did something in media that caused me and my family to take death threats and for that, I will punish him daily, and the day he decides to sue me, I will then sue him for what he did, the lie and smear and slander…he knows full well…sue me anytime Robert!

this drivel, this con drivel…he forgot to mention he threatened Kariko and she wrote about it in the Atlantic, she got the NOBEL for mRNA and she called him a fraud, that he did little to nothing, that he was important to mRNA only in his head; a low level bench pipetting scientist.

The little one is trying to rewrite and sanitize history…ha ha ha…the history of a deadly technology and vaccine that his hands are all over and deaths occurred.

RFK Jr.’s biggest misstep is wrapping himself up with this con man.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.