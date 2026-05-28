He raises an interesting issue…I think he is saying many of the issues are owned by white males. we can argue same of other ethnicities…other colors in USA? he is saying we need to address the issues white males have caused. I really need to think about this thesis. ‘I don’t think that 18% of the population should make the rules for the other 82%’…he defined that as the 18% of MAGA that he stated is white males…I am not sure about the numbers yet, I need to do my own research. not sure if it is that declarative. or defined.

your view?