Head-long assault into Strait of Hormuz Iran in US military war games showed US could lose 20,000 soliders in one day! The war games were ended! We call on POTUS Trump again to NOT use our boots
on the ground, to take off-ramp, end this, declare a victory! to not go to Hormuz in a military way, find a negotiated settlement, peace deal, find a win win POTUS Trump, you can, protect our troops
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this is way worse than Iraq war...George Bush could have stood on US aircraft carrier and declare victory...not here...this is lost, IMO US and Israel have lost!
we want not one US troop lost...