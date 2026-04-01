Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5d

this is way worse than Iraq war...George Bush could have stood on US aircraft carrier and declare victory...not here...this is lost, IMO US and Israel have lost!

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5d

we want not one US troop lost...

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