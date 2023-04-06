Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAired's avatar
JAired
Apr 6, 2023

The answer is, quite simply, Yes. Yes, they did know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anti Communist's avatar
Anti Communist
Apr 6, 2023

Of course they are murderers, and well compensated for it. Look, my Substack friends, I know we all pride ourselves on civility, and paying the mortgage. However, in Paris, a group of protesters TOOK OVER BlackRock HQ! https://www.zerohedge.com/political/french-pension-protests-ignite-again-after-union-talks-prime-minster-fail This is what MEN do. We can type, or we can get revenge. Hail Victory. Hail Testosterone (a cruel, but fair master).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture