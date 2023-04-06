HEADLINE: Did Johnson & Johnson knowingly kill our babies, harm and kill people with it's baby power over decades? Knowingly? Pharmaceuticals are criminals, killers as we see with Moderna & Pfizer's
mRNA technology gene injection that has harmed and killed thousands! This is no surprise baby powder & cancer; Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that the company has agreed to settle.
‘Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that the company has agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to settle "all current and future" claims that the company's baby powder and other cosmetic talc products allegedly caused cancer.’
Bankruptcy? Chapter 11? No no no, these beasts must be jailed, for in all likelihood, they knew. This is pharma in all of its glory, money making untermensche killers! Today, as COVID has shown us, I trust no pharma, no vaccine, and trust our doctors as far as I could spit. Parents, persons, must always balance the benefits versus the harms and ensure that you are fully explained the harms before taking any drug, medical device, vaccine etc. These are killers, cold blooded killers in 3 piece suits and ties.
SOURCE:
https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/johnson-johnson-pay-89-billion-settle-claims-baby/story?id=98360761&ref=upstract.com
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The answer is, quite simply, Yes. Yes, they did know.
Of course they are murderers, and well compensated for it. Look, my Substack friends, I know we all pride ourselves on civility, and paying the mortgage. However, in Paris, a group of protesters TOOK OVER BlackRock HQ! https://www.zerohedge.com/political/french-pension-protests-ignite-again-after-union-talks-prime-minster-fail This is what MEN do. We can type, or we can get revenge. Hail Victory. Hail Testosterone (a cruel, but fair master).