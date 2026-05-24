Iran deal is coming! But heard of birdman from Alcatraz? Well we have psychopaths from Washington (Cruz et al.) & they trying hard to fCUk Trump's Presidency; Trump knows Iran war is OVER, we LOST,
neocons say NO, they want MORE; These people who are sending our boys to deaths in UNWINNABLE Middle East Iran war, with planted inept clueless dry drunk sexual predator Whiskey Pete Hegseth
leading the INSANE decisions…
it is staggering each day one awakes to realize POTUS Trump placed maybe the most inept person to be SECDEF of US Pentagon, and ONLY, ONLY because he is a bobble-head yes man sycophant…
First, let me state it:
We lost, Iran won, Iran rag-dolled us and we want out…rightfully…no more losses…see my suggestions below…so let us bring our troops home, and begin repair…they connived and deceived Trump AGAIN into the greatest military blunder, mistake, policy decision I argue in history…EVER….this is so catastrophic for soldiers are dead and we CANNOT say for what reason…akin to the COVID Operation Warp Speed lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna deadly mRNA vaccine.
Trump is trying hard to get out and I praise him for this…hat-tip to POTUS Trump if he can withstand the deepstate and military industrial complex and neocons and drunkard sexual predator Hegseth now…Hat-tip…praise….and end this…for they are pressing him behind the scenes…while he knows the truth.
That they fucked him! Hard…sideways and upside down…with no lubricant…
Can he get to Rushmore? I think so. But…
BUT….as we have Trump trying to salvage his Presidency and I want him to…
we have the madmen of Washington…DC…war hawks, neocons…IMO killers…do not forget these people from Bush Jr….the lies of WMD Iraq, where were killed one million Iraqi people for a lie…and lost so many men and women for a lie…suffered our brave troops.
just read this psychopathy below by Cruz and Lindsey Graham….even Jenny Craig Pompeo calling for more war…
Start here:
“I am deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran ‘deal,’ being pushed by some voices in the administration,” Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on X/Twitter.
Cruz said Trump’s decision to strike Iran was “the most consequential decision of his second term,” but warned that ending the conflict on the reported terms would be a mistake.
“If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime — still run by Islamists who chant ‘death to America’ — now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake,” Cruz added.
Sen. Lindsey Graham warns deal could shift regional balance
Sen. Lindsey Graham also raised concerns, warning that the reported terms could alter the balance of power in the region and pose long-term risks to Israel.
“If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominant force requiring a diplomatic solution,” Graham wrote.
“This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability [to] inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel,” he continued.
Graham added that such an outcome would raise questions about the purpose of the war itself.
“Also, it makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate,” Graham wrote. “I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability.”
‘Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo compares ceasefire deal to Obama-era Iran pact
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the reported deal by comparing it to the Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement.
“The deal being floated with Iran seems straight out of the Wendy Sherman-Robert Malley-Ben Rhodes playbook: Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world,” Pompeo wrote.
Pompeo said the alternative was “straightforward: Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region.”
Sen. Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also condemned the proposed agreement.
“The rumored 60-day ceasefire - with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith - would be a disaster,” Wicker wrote on X. “Everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught!”
but we are learning that POTUS Trump understands it is OVER, and has rightly read the tea leaves and know it is unwinnable (we cannot defeat Iran unless we nuke it or invade and occupy for 20 years and lose thousands of soldiers and blood and treasure) and was a deadly clusterfuck to begin with…and that he has no choice but to withdraw and end this…
to forge a ceasefire…however he can do it, and find a negotiated settlement…we want Trump to be successful but this is a pure disaster for Iran by our own intel agencies (sadly Tulsi has fallen as she is against this) was not an imminent threat, had no nuclear weapons, did not attack the USA, was not able to constitute one as we were told (now they will) and now they have their enriched uranium still in tact, regime is in tact, their deadly ballistic missiles and drones in tact, mostly, they control the strait of Hormuz now, strangling the globe’s oil supply, and they have delivered a devastating blow to US military capability by making inoperable, all our US military bases in the Gulf. Fucked them up, yes. FOX News will not tell you this, they heads are up Hegseth’s ass…They hit our INVISIBLE F-35 stealth jet fighter…they hit our USS Gerald Ford Aircraft carrier, yes they hit it, fucked up our E-3 superior surveillance plane, fucked up our F-15s, took out our drones…they did damage to us and revealed we can rule the skies in bombing, yes, we can, we can nuke you too, we can do covert and we rule, yes, and we are the best, but we cannot defeat you in a battle. An actual battle and we saw this since WW II. We have won nothing….
for we still do not grasp that you cannot go to another’s homeland and defeat them. They fight for survival and will use all forms of asymmetric deadly guerilla war to fight you. Today. Imagine, combined Israel and USA, the 2 mightiest Air Forces (for Israel’s is really US’s) bombed Iran for 2 months and Iran ragged dolled us, drained our munitions, we even heard we drained as Israel preserved theirs? forced us to call for cease fire and have our precious sailors playing tiddly winks and shuffle board in the Gulf. Idling. Embarrassed our military.
And they are waiting. Iran is. They want us to come onto the floor. It is as if they want to die martyr but take us with them, ON THE GROUND.
I say No No POTUS Trump, do not sacrifice our blood, our men for this. Not this. We disastrously were told by drunkard Pete, and Trump was sold this, that Iran was in fact Venezuela in the Gulf. We are learning they are Viet Nam Cong many fold, on steroids burrowed from RFK Jr. after he returned from one of his dinosaur bone hunts with pedophile Epstein.
All the bombing and our US losses was for naught. Get it in your head, all you MAGAs. Naught. We fucked up big. Trump fucked up big. And we love him so want him to unfuck this. Declare victory, come home.
Trump understands that now. It may be easier to get out of this clusterfuck than the COVID clusterfuck, you remember that issue, that set of deadly OWS lockdowns, the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. deadly mRNA vaccine as too many made too much money and then there are the thousands of needless deaths due to it. Many to be held accountable legally and face jail for that vaccine…put a pin in that for a moment as we focus on Iran.
Now we have these senators pulling on Trump as he moves now to end this with a 60 day ceasefire and find a way out…they saying NO, NO, send more to die…
Start my suggestions (and some others) here:
US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims
The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’
I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:
First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:
‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.
Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.
Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.
Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’
In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.
I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…
The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. In this debate. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.
My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as
1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners
2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence
3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)
4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and
5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…
My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):
1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war
Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:
2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was
3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran
4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military
5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.
6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.
7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other
8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased
9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)
10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…
11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever
12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone
13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.
14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.
15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.
16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.
These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?
Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!
Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):
“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns
Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”
The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.
“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns
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