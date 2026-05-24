Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
27m

Isolated JD Vance plans nuclear 2028 option after 'loyal' Tulsi Gabbard's exit... as insiders deliver brutal verdict on VP's future: 'There's a shinier penny' https://archive.is/yP3s1#selection-865.0-865.158

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Blood relations: NYPD cops under fire for flashing symbols of NYC’s most violent gang https://nypost.com/2026/05/24/us-news/nypd-cops-under-fire-for-flashing-symbols-of-nycs-most-violent-gang-mac-baller-brims/

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