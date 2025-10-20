19 vaccine and were noted to have heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (≤ 25%) a few weeks following the 2 nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine.”

I ask RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, and Prasad and the Director at CDC to review this report. Once the boys can get time away from spinning for Tylenol-autism to cover up for vaccine and mRNA, please look at this.

My problem is I support hugely and lose respect rapidly. When due. I have.

Heart Failure With Severely Reduced Ejection Fraction Following Covid-19 Vaccine: A Case Series

‘A total of four patients were identified (table). Patients’ ages ranged from 22-43 years old. Seventy-five percent of the patient population were male. All patients commonly reported clinical symptoms of heart failure including fatigue, orthopnea, paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea, and peripheral edema starting within three weeks from receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. Patients had no prior known cardiac history or predisposing conditions. Diagnostic workup including a left heart catheterization showed normal coronaries. Echocardiograms showed significantly reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≤ 25%. Three patients were confirmed to have non-inflammatory cardiomyopathy via endomyocardial biopsy or cardiac MRI. One patient was unable to get a cardiac MRI due to a concomitant acute renal injury.’

J Card Fail

. 2023 Apr 12;29(4):707–708. doi: 10.1016/j.cardfail.2022.10.401

Bistees George 1, Maya Guglin 1

___

