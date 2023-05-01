Hearts being Destroyed by Myocarditis due to the mRNA technology based COVID gene injection: "This Spike Protein Is a Killer"; Dr. Peter McCullough zeroes in on the devastation of the spike protein
It is critical that all those involved in mRNA technology based gene injection come forward & explain the mechanism of action and how to stop the mRNA even before spike protein is produced cellularly
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v2i7r9u-hearts-destroyed-by-myocarditis-this-spike-protein-is-a-killer.html
The COV19 experience has shown that the current vaccine liability protection system is way too lenient on drug manufacturers. No manufacturer should have unlimited liability protection. Without the ability of injured people to sue manufacturers for compensation resulting from ‘serious injuries’, the COV19 experience will be repeated. Arguments that liability will drive them out of business are absurd – just scare tactics. PFE generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021 alone!! Moderna, which also produced a COVID-19 vaccine, reported $1.7 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Theses vaccine programs were enormously profitable. Manufacturers need to be held accountable. Under the current regulatory system, it’s too easy for companies and their execs to hide behind the FDA.
Home Whenever Any Form Of Government Becomes Destructive Of These Ends, It Is The Right Of The People To Alter Or To Abolish It
The Declaration's fourth and final self-evident truth is that when a government destroys rather than secures its citizens' unalienable rights, those citizens have a right to revolution. This follows logically from the preceding principles. Government exists to protect rights; if it isn't doing this, the people should get rid of it and set up a new one.
Two other rights arise from the right to revolution. These rights are unstated in the Declaration but were endorsed by the entire founding generation: the right to keep and bear arms and the right to be governed, in local affairs, by local governments. James Madison wrote in Federalist no. 46: "Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of."