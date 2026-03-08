Heated debate between Tucker Carlson & Senator Ted Cruz on US's role in bombing Iran with Israel...is the US bombing Iran or is it Israel? or is US simply 'supporting' Israel led by Israel?
who is doing what? who is leading and who is following? This is high stakes...see also heated debate between Tucker and Ambassador Huckabee
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
and
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tucker is "history". No one should pay any attention.
He should go to Qatar, where he gets his funding.
And BTW, new Epstein murder evidence is out, yet the MSM won't cover it.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/revealed-epstein-prison-guard-made-mysterious-deposit-before/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=4138
Here's the answer to Carlson...he has become such an albatross around the necks of MAGA.
https://wltreport.com/2026/03/06/was-president-trumps-attack-iran-legal-meet-barbary/