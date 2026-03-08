Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Gerald Williams
1h

Tucker is "history". No one should pay any attention.

He should go to Qatar, where he gets his funding.

And BTW, new Epstein murder evidence is out, yet the MSM won't cover it.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/revealed-epstein-prison-guard-made-mysterious-deposit-before/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=4138

Kelleigh Nelson
1h

Here's the answer to Carlson...he has become such an albatross around the necks of MAGA.

https://wltreport.com/2026/03/06/was-president-trumps-attack-iran-legal-meet-barbary/

