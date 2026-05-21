Our great POTUS Trump showing respect…

vaccine, she was toast…word is on the inside of Trump orbit they wanted her gone and not even RFK Jr., deballed as he is and was, could stop the firing. Sadly. ‘On May 15, two unnamed FDA officials offered her the choice to resign or be fired. When she refused to resign, she was fired on the spot.’

This continues a pattern in Trump world term 2.0 to deny the devastation of the mRNA vaccine and to fire any and everyone who breaks from this. I saw and faced it at the RNC convention when I was told to make NOT one mention of the COVID, the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine. In fact, I was hidden so that no one would link me to it.

I tell you to listen to and trust ZERO coming out of the FDA now, or CDC or HHS, ZERO. These are now political arms of the Trump administration sadly, IMO seeming worse than when Obama and Biden has control. Something stinks to high heavens now at HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA etc.

Turn off the FDA, it is doing the business now, fascism, of big pharma, vaccine and drug makers and do not be surprised if the Outlaw Josie Wales is coordinating from right there in the Oval.

Yes, Cicero warned us about ‘the enemy within’…it is right there inside the OVAL. Around Trump and he seems powerless.

Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg is more educated and skilled than RFK Jr., clowns Makary and Bhattacharya who were happy enough to take tax payer money for doing lots of NOTHING. These people were hired to do one job, save Tracy Beth Høeg (and now Prasad) which was to block for RFK Jr. on mRNA vaccine and its ineffectiveness and deadliness and just cover it all up and not to move to take it off the US market, and RFK Jr. to block for Trump (as he has done, and for the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales) by doing lots of shirt lessness and shift the debate when things got hot to affairs gossip and Tylenol and autism and dinosaur bone hunting and steroid buffed bodies and do lots of NOTHING.

Tracy Beth Høeg was the real deal. An asset to USA and to fire her shows you just where the FDA is (utter chaos and a mess, full of inept politicized people) and how powerless RFK Jr. is and his real aims (who is her real boss) and what the real aim of the administration is, which is to hire and retain only people with assess up, faces down, puckered up butt checks and bobble head yes men (and women)…

this was a mistake by FDA and RFK Jr. During the fraud of COVID, the lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, Tracy Beth Høeg operated as one of the ONLY real technical scientists, exceptional researcher, real work, real science. I respected her merit. We lost maybe one of the only true scientists at FDA, a place full of political inept academically sloppy clowns. We see at FDA etc. “an ideological cleansing disguised as bureaucratic housekeeping.”

I argue the present Trump administration and it’s inner orbit is and has become a real deepstate administrative state, IMO closer to a fascist government than even the insane terrible democrats when they were and are in power. What is being done by a Republican government now makes Democrats blush with envy.

“What TrialSite News (Daniel O’Connor) is documenting increasingly resembles a political and ideological realignment of federal health power — where dissent tolerated during the COVID era is now becoming incompatible with operational control inside the administrative state.”

‘Høeg ‘refused to bow’ to political, lobbyist pressure

Høeg told MD Reports that the two FDA officials who told her she was fired “were both actually quite sad” — and made it clear that “it wasn’t their decision.”

They told her the decision came “from someone above them, from someone way above their pay grade,” Høeg said, adding that she suspects her firing is connected to Makary’s departure.

“I think they didn’t want to have the people there who were closest to him anymore,” Høeg said.

During her time at the FDA, there was frequent “political pressure and … pressure from lobbyists to do things in order to keep our jobs or protect our reputations,” Høeg said. But she, Makary and Prasad “refused to bow” to the pressure.

“I was really proud of what we did in CDER — that we held our ground,” Høeg said. “If we didn’t feel like [a drug] met the level of evidence for approval, we didn’t give in to those pressures.”

She said working conditions inside the FDA were not chaotic, contrary to media reports. The environment inside CDER was “incredibly fulfilling.” She “wouldn’t have resigned from it,” she said.’