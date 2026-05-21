Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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David Pfaff's avatar
David Pfaff
3h

Our Good Dr A., Preservation of life has not been on the agenda for a long, long time.

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Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
3h

Paul, on this you are 💯💯💯💯💯💯 right. They should have nominated Tracy Hoeg to run the FDA and Vinay Prasad to run the CDC (even though the latter apparently hasn't seen the light as it concerns ivermectin for COVID).

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