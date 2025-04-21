Hegseth is out soon, maybe days, weeks, the Trump administration is seeking a new SecDef, he is gone! Trump does not FcuK around & this guy is a baby playing in the Pentagon causing too much stress
and appears he has no idea what he is doing...they even gave him a couple of bombings to pad the resume...like when Obama was pounding sand, recall that; he is OUT!
and he EFF ed that up, and looking at him outside the WH Easter Egg hunt (now monetized and sold to the highest bidders in IT), Hegseth was too animated and said the wrong things…he does not inspire confidence. in that role! we need a calm, controlled, knowledgeable person, leading US military, and the women in military…
he is out…its coming! This guy is hurting Trump with this drama, the firings, of all his team, leaking, its like keystone cops up in there…no no no, and Trump has had enough…the search has begun! Pete will do good at FOX again, I liked him there…entertaining. But we cannot play games, not now, not with the stresses in the world! Hiring him made me question Trump, now I want to see the next move to rehabilitate to show us this is not Apprentice and a game show and a joke and about FOX and friends…this is serious EFF in business. there are other good folk out there e.g. David Bellavia and others, real serious people…who could be loyal to POTUS, and be the leader the military needs, at this time. The world is precarious. Our soldiers are precious and needs the right leader.
Pete is fine. All this chaos is being fomented by crybabies in the pentagon..old guard whose cushy positions and big salaries are being threatened. A pox on them.
For some reason you have a real hard on for destroying this guy..you need to examine your vitriol. Trump will stand by him. So just stop adding to the fake news
He helped keep us out of Israel's plan to attack Iran.
That's why they want him gone.