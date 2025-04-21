Does Hegseth understand the role he is in? Is Hegseth a dry drunk as I previously shared a story and would this and has this impacted his duty as SecDef in some manner? Can a dry drunk or someone who has not done a proper recovery like the millions who struggle with alcohol use and seek recovery e.g. AA and take the steps, perform at the most optimal level as that job requires? He promised if he got the job as SecDef he would not drink on the job or to that effect. Right there I lost confidence. I do not think he is a recovered alcoholic and he himself said he has a problem with alcohol. I do NOT think Hegseth respects classified information, and I do think he is incompetent. Inept as SecDef. Good for FOX. No one we are told had clearance to be on that second group call.

Developing story! Stand by as more is learnt and if in that second chat he shared classified information, Trump will need to make a decision. A game of USA must not be made.