Did Hegseth share detailed military classified plans in a second Signal chat that included his wife & brother? Yes! Is this a problem for POTUS Trump? "Hegseth shared detailed military plans in
second Signal chat that included his wife and brother"; this is now being reported and it is left to be seen if there is fire to this smoke; no doubt he is causing grief for 47, unnecessary grief
Does Hegseth understand the role he is in? Is Hegseth a dry drunk as I previously shared a story and would this and has this impacted his duty as SecDef in some manner? Can a dry drunk or someone who has not done a proper recovery like the millions who struggle with alcohol use and seek recovery e.g. AA and take the steps, perform at the most optimal level as that job requires? He promised if he got the job as SecDef he would not drink on the job or to that effect. Right there I lost confidence. I do not think he is a recovered alcoholic and he himself said he has a problem with alcohol. I do NOT think Hegseth respects classified information, and I do think he is incompetent. Inept as SecDef. Good for FOX. No one we are told had clearance to be on that second group call.
Developing story! Stand by as more is learnt and if in that second chat he shared classified information, Trump will need to make a decision. A game of USA must not be made.
Hegseth had a second Signal chat where he shared details of Yemen strike, New York Times reports; Report: Hegseth Shared Attack Plans in 2nd Signal Chat Sparks Critics' Fury
these reckless actions hurt POTUS Trump...Hegseth and these children do not seem to understand this
this is like keystone cops at the Pentagon...this is how I see it now. Darth Vader Austin was his own failure too...just inept clots, but Hegseth brings a different level...this is a JV...never had the gravitas...or the depth. IMO. Many were more qualified e.g. Belavia