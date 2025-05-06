Simple question…does POTUS Trump not need better than this?

I am asking, you may ‘like’ him (Pete) and that’s great, but he is not the person to lead DoD…he lacks the competence and temperament and the leadership…this is not about going on some pushups with troops…you know it is much bigger and you defend this because you ‘like’ him and consumed with the MAGA madness. I was. WAS!

Trump cannot have someone who needs a learning curve…and the errors this guy makes can cost lives…that recent black hawk helicopter that AGAIN breached DC Reagan Washington airspace could have hit another plane and costed lives. Unacceptable if after the disaster last month that decisions were made NOT to happen again…and it did under Hegseth. Who should Sean Duffy as Transport Secretary call? an underling? If Hegseth cannot understand what classified information is and sensitive information is and to NOT use phone and communication and text lines that are not under clearance by DoD etc., then he has to go. That is unacceptable. Our enemies can hack, and breach and our soldiers’ lives could be in danger. Kidnapped, held hostage, planes shot down etc.

I raise this again to help protect US soldier lives and to also help ensure POTUS Trump is not blindsided and attacked in media for sub-optimal behavior of people he has hired. It is either you are up to the job or not. This is not a FOX tv show. This is real lives. Real serious business. Lives are at risk here. People die!

‘Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used Signal more extensively for official Pentagon business than previously disclosed, engaging in at least a dozen separate chats, people familiar with his management practices said.

In one case, he told aides on the encrypted app to inform foreign governments about an unfolding military operation, the people said. He also used the nongovernmental message service to discuss media appearances, foreign travel, his schedule, and other unclassified but sensitive information, two people said.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)