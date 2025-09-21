Word on the street is that you took no mRNA shot, that this below was staged, you knew the harms, so did not take it, your own mRNA technology, yet coerced others in the public to take it, infants, children, teens got it because parents fell for your bullshit, so tell us….that this too was a lie, you were just shilling vaccine. Tell us why. Tell us why you had on a mask then when by then we had hundreds of studies showing the COVID masks like the one you had on could NOT work and never worked for any respiratory pathogen. Tell us. Tell us if all the medical education you got arrived you at a place so as to coerce people to take a vaccine that was not sterilizing the virus (if it were real), did not stop transmission, negative effectiveness, was harmful by your own words, and you wore a mask that did not work. Tell us if all that education was for ZERO. That you missed those classes on immunology, virology, vaccinology. Tell us. Also tell us, or tell RFK Jr., yes, better you tell him for he seems to not know this, why you stayed silent knowing the mRNA vaccine and content and resulting systemic antibodies would never remain at injection site, as we the public was told and as you stayed silent knowing otherwise, would never get to the mucosal lining, and would never dissolve rapidly as CDC etc. told us. Tell us why you kept silent knowing it was always false. Tell us why you stayed silent on potential IgG4 class switch making the vaccinated prone to illness once repeatedly vaccinated. Tell us as you cash that tax-payer money pay cheque Bobby Kennedy Jr. gave you, wrongfully. Tell us. As you talk tripe drivel in ACIP, reducing an already academically sloppy, intellectually bankrupt entity, even further. No credibility. But tell us.

Alden et al: Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line; the criminal Pfizer and Moderna should have done the trials

'BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’...this is a huge problem for while in vitro, this is very troubling and we did not study this

Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

‘Conclusions: This sentinel case report provides the first documented evidence of genomic integration of mRNA vaccine-derived genetic material in a human subject, documenting a temporal association between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and aggressive malignancy, reproducible multi-omic evidence of oncogenic signaling, and a non–safe harbor host–vector integration event. While causality cannot be established from a single case, the convergence of (i) close temporal proximity to vaccination, (ii) genomic integration of a vaccine plasmid–derived spike gene fragment, and (iii) consistent transcriptomic and proteomic instability across biospecimens represents a highly unusual and biologically plausible pattern. These findings highlight an urgent need for systematic genomic surveillance, orthogonal validation with long-read sequencing, and larger cohort studies to rigorously define the impact of synthetic mRNA vaccine platforms on genome integrity and cancer risk.’

‘Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2. Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’

Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line

