he, the Great One Magnus Trumpus, approved it...mind you as I say he was flat wrong and his OWS decisions costed lives, for they did…I do still stand with him (best thing today for USA, I do admire him, he has the scope to do real good and has done some great things for USA though I am dismayed by some in this 2nd term) for I know he was lied to and he trusted his scientific counsel in January 2020 re the fraud PCR-manufactured fake non-pandemic, as he should have…he had to go by their advise, but he did not know they were conspiring to topple him and they did…he lost because of OWS lockdowns…you will embrace that fact one day, I know things you do not.

but he did it, he made those catastrophic OWS lockdown and school closure and approving deadly Malone Sahin Moderna Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine believing 1.)there was a real viral pandemic and there was NONE, he was misled 2)that there was ASYMPTOMATIC transmission and there was none 3)that PCR was a real diagnostic test when it was a DNA amplification ‘process’ and would declare anything POSITIVE as it was over-cycled beyond 24 amplifications threshold cycle count 4) he believed the fraud graphs by Birx and Fauci of escalating infections, cases, and believed millions would die fraudulently the graphs were 5)of equal risk of severe outcome in 5 year old Suzie same as 90 year old granny with 5 underlying medical conditions, totally disregarding baseline risk and thus differential in baseline risk as to age and risk 6)did not understand that whatever it was e.g. a COVID virus (it was not), a toxin, poison, chemical that provoked pulmonary breathing challenges and acute thrombosis (micro thrombi across the vasculature), that it was amenable to risk stratification out of the gate and that baseline risk was prognostic on outcome, he did not ‘get’ that 7)that you could end an epidemic or crisis with lockdowns when it could have never worked as historically we had evidence it can never work especially if a)respiratory 2)had an animal reservoir e.g. we constrained small pox and that too is complex yet we did because there was no animal reservoir 3)borders already breached etc. 8)he believed there was no viable existing therapeutic when we had forms of early treatment 9) he believed there was repeat infection sand prior to OMICRON etc. we had no evidence of this etc. all this he believed and these fuckers like Birx, Hahn, real fucking animals, demons, beasts, Fauci, Redfield, fucking feral low-life beasts, Azar the king duplicitous animal, that they all were lying to him, Malone, Moncef, Perna, Bourla, Bancel et.c the CDC, all lying dogs...10) that our immune systems had seen whatever this was and we as a population in March 2020 and the world was largely immune...11)that if you brought a non-sterilizing non-neutralizing vaccine in the teeth of an outbreak, an epidemic etc. where there was massive circulating pathogen and as such infectious pressure and mounting sub-optimal immune pressure due to vaccinal antibodies not arriving at maximal binding affinity, that you could never tame/stop an epidemic if the vaccine is non-sterilizing (could not stop infection or transmission) and as such you could not break the chain of transmission and as such could not get to HERD immunity which was always the goal (where one infected person would spread to less than 1 additional person, R naught < 1.0) ...like the dogs and liars they are today, a new set at CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS etc. like they are today, same horse, different saddle, now we have Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad, liars in king now, a new set, posturing...just want camera and salary…so truth is, it is the Trump mRNA vaccine...it is his legacy, he will decide how the story is finally told. what history will say of him. today, IMO, he failed miserably for his OWS lockdowns and Malone mRNA vaccine saved not one life...it killed. I still support Trump, I like him, I always did, I admire him, respect him, I want his success, his safety, always, all POTUS, I think he means well, I want him on Rushmore but he failed with operation warp speed OWS and many died as a result...yes, they lied to him...I know but he knows the truth yet continues to say OWS lockdowns saved lives when it saved no one, that the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine saved lives when it saved not one, and these fuckers like Prasad and Makary know that...yet are silent for a job..thats the difference between them and I. between them and Hulscher, big stones guy, between them and Couey, JJ is the king IMO, between them and Yeadon, between them and McCullough, between them and Hodkinson...between them and Ruby or Sasha Latypova...we cannot be bought. their line of integrity, these warriors, have not wavered, Watt, cannot be bought...those at HHS and CDC and NIH and FDA etc. can and have been bought…their silence and compliance is controlled by The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales, they have shown us this and their jobs heading HHS and FDA and NIH etc. is to fuck us more by bringing more mRNA vaccine all the while telling you it is bad and they will fix it...their job is to bullshit you and lie to you...why? because you WANT to believe that they are good and mean well...they are not.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.