Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harley Rowe's avatar
Harley Rowe
1m

Is Trump clueless as to the dangers of taking his OWS mRNA shot? Has no one informed him?? Why the heck did he let his doctor inject him with a booster mRNA covid vax at his recent last medical exam?? That doctor needs firing!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture