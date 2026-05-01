hhhmmm 'During an appearance on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Ratner came armed with charts that show a dramatic plunge in value in the Trump meme coin since its inception to a point where it is almost
worthless'; was MAGA supporters tricked? 'According to journalist and investment analyst Steve Ratner, Donald Trump abused his fans to the tune of over $4 billion with a crypto scam that has all the
signs of insiders cashing in at the expense of the MAGA true believers.’
Before continuing, you know this photo below and those linked to it partly explains the wars etc. Your view?
Back to the corrupt meme coins.
Is any of this true? The coins are near zero today and people made billions. Who? Is everything in the Trump orbit about cashing in? On the backs of you, me, the working poor folk? To allow the filthy unbathed Palm Beach botoxed looksmaxxing crew more dough?
What is your view on this? It is puzzling and concerning and wrong all at once if as reported. Your view?
I am no expert at this crypto scam corruption filth, never was, and I do know the Trump coin is worthless. Only the ballroom will be worth something IF the Democrats do not tear it down as being stated and sell the wood and bricks as souvenirs to recover costs…that is interesting…word is the aim is to sell admission to the People’s ballroom for tens of thousands…you me, flyover, Joe blow, tax-paying hard working Americans will never see the inside…yet it is our ballroom…it is indeed fascinating…I want to see how this turns. I am agnostic. I don’t know. It stinks though.
‘Trump scam cost MAGA devotees over $4B: expert’
‘During an appearance on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Ratner came armed with charts that show a dramatic plunge in value in the Trump meme coin since its inception to a point where it is almost worthless.’
“And you’ll also remember there was a $Melania coin a little bit later. It is a coin that means nothing. It is like buying a pet rock, except you don’t even get a rock; it has no value. It has no trading value, it’s not used in commerce — nothing. They sold them initially at $7 and went all the way up to $45. Not surprisingly, it crashed.”
Pointing to one of his charts, he elaborated, “But look, what else has happened here. So there have been found to be 45 what are called whale wallets, huge buyers of this stuff early on in the process. Then as crypto went up, these whales, and it could include Trump — we don’t even know who it includes, It could include a lot of foreigners, people who are tipped off. — they made $1.2 billion. Trump, we know, made about $600 million in trading fees and so forth on this.”
“But who lost? Who lost were 2 million innocent Americans who bought this thing because they thought Trump was great or whatever. They lost $4.3 billion by buying up here and now owning something that is worth less than $3,” he added.
“It’s not just that some people got rich off of coins that just don’t mean anything. It’s that more people got scammed, working Americans got scammed, middle-class people got scammed, small businesses got scammed,” co-host Joe Scarborough added.
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More and more money being borrowed or printed or whatever all over the world ... and everything going down in value ... Gold, real estate , crypto , what's going on?