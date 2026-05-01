Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Anthony Tasker's avatar
Anthony Tasker
just now

More and more money being borrowed or printed or whatever all over the world ... and everything going down in value ... Gold, real estate , crypto , what's going on?

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