I am hoping POTUS Trump gives Bobby the green light to Rambo HHS and tear it down to the EFF in studs, burn it all down, with the FDA and NIH (I want Bobby to fire Makary, he is worthless) and tell the 1000 do not come to office as there will be no office THERE…and build it back on The Rock, Alcatraz, serious put these idiots there, let them take a boat to work daily and demand they sleep 2 days a week there…make their lives difficult and why? because for decades these bitches collected salary for doing nothing, did ZERO to benefit USA except harmed people, as their prior bosses fiddled punks like Franis ‘guitar man’ Collins, one of the most inept incompetent dangerous so called ‘scientists’ at NIH, Mr. genome…he was worse than Fauci…and harmed Americans especially with the COVID PCR created fraud, lockdowns and deadly Malone Pfizer Bourla Bancel Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine.

EFF them all! Fire them all! Come on Bobby, we know you got church bell stones, so fire them, punch back hard! Balls to the wall now! Burn down CDC, to the studs, push them to the cliffs, throw it over, burn down NIH, FDA, all…NIAID…fire them all. start over and we can do without some. Tell them do not come to work, stay home, as we raze the buildings.

‘This morning, as reported by CNN, over 1,000 employees of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wrote an open letter to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Members of the 119th U.S. Congress.

In order to “save HHS,” they contend, it’s time for Kennedy to resign.

The letter argues that RFK, Jr.’s leadership has “put the health of all Americans at risk.”

I’d like ask the 1040 signatories to explain exactly which aspects of America’s so-called “health” RFK, Jr. is risking.

Might it be the fact that we have the highest maternal mortality rate of any country in the industrialized world?

Or is RFK, Jr. jeopardizing our ignominiously high infant mortality rates?

Perhaps they’re concerned that he’s putting the astronomical rates of autism among America’s children at risk? The current rate, based on government data, is some 1 in 31 (3.2% of 8-year-olds)

Wait, wait. I know. The unhappy HHS employees fear that Kennedy is risking the fact that at least 45 percent of America’s are suffering from a chronic disease!

That must be their main worry.

After all, we wouldn’t want children to stop suffering from the terrible asthma, depression, diabetes, early onset menstruation, eczema, inactivity, loneliness, physical limitations, obesity, or trouble sleeping—all of which have been increasing over the last ten years—now would we?’

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and author of Your Baby, Your Way.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

