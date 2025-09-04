Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3h

Pretty sure we could get a couple million Americans to sign a letter saying everybody who worked at the HHS from 2020 to 2024 should resign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

What we need to do is get rid of everyone who signed. They are the leftover infiltrators causing upheaval at HHS. There is NO way that RFK, Jr. is going to resign. Our country respects no one today. Look what RFK, Jr. had to go through all his life. It's a disgrace. RFK, Jr. will be testifying

today. He can hold his own. Another Kabuki Theatre of Acting politicians today. I repeat: there is

NO way RFK, Jr. is resigning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture