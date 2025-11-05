is to do nothing, remain CHASTE…technical chastity.

I do not want corrupt parties and persons re-elected in midterms and 2028 and BOTH sides. We want the best people to help fix USA and improve lives.

I do not think the Republican loss was idiosyncratic or fortuitous. I think something structural has occurred electorally.

‘President Donald Trump’s base is at each other’s throats after the GOP suffered crushing defeats in contests across the country on Tuesday.

In the wake of the GOP’s beatings in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and New York City, MAGA has descended into a blame fest, arguing over whether Republicans had failed to mobilize enough voters or if internal fighting and other strategic missteps were to blame.’

by silence, CHASTE technical efforts, GUILDED ‘in your face Palm Beach flossing when the typical American is suffering with the terrible economy since the stock market benefits people who have excess income to play with and risk, the BITCOIN crypto fleecing in your face efforts to make something corrupt ‘legit’, a cabinet that is composed of billionaires who are inept clowns, people whom the public trusted like RFK Jr. completely 180 turned & in your face ludicrousness by giving inept corrupted people like a Malone an ACIP post, a person who is part responsible for the deadly mRNA vaccine, lying to the public shilling to take it and people died! yet RFK Jr. saw it fit to hire him, a move to hire his pals the MEANS who are similarly clueless and inept and this is pure nepotism now, cronyism, buddy hires, not based on skill or ability, not based on who can benefit the American people, FOX news hires of clowns…the Trump admin term one admin was a gem, looks very good now, compared to this clown show Trump term two. I like RFK Jr. but he is a failure. In his HHS role he is a failure! He was paramount prior to supporting Trump just prior to the RNC convention. Most of that gravitas is gone! He now protects deadly Malone Moderna Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine and I can say it, he is protecting vaccine. Explain it any other way please. Riddle me. It is incredible and ass kissers; balls cuppers are silent. I can say it, your ass is in the air puckered up for a health agency job or kick back contract. Mine is not. you cup, I do not.

We now have a Vestal Virgin health agency quintet, HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH, NIAID, led by chaste technocrats, jobs to keep sacred the existing data, vestals, pure technocrats who just remain silent and bullshit IMO…must remain UNTOUCHED…

I still support POTUS Trump and think he should go to Rushmore once he does the great we think he can, but this IMO low level election is a shot across the bow. I like Trump, and want his success and best. To him. But, the American people, do not approve of how things are going in America and if this was the midterms, Republicans would have lost house and senate. Would have been schlonged by the electorate. I want people who are illegal and who are illegal and do wrong deported, asked to leave, deported, even punished harshly if they rape, kill on homeland soil etc. I do. But what we see today raises serious questions. We are also not being explained the actions. As if now one is accountable to the public. We must be a nation of laws. Yes. Yet we are putting our law enforcement, good people, in bad light and harms way too.

I mean how could our great Trump sit back as HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. deceives us and fCUks us with the mRNA vaccine and still have it there? they are duplicitous and continue to subvert Trump, misrepresent the science, and fail to provide him proper counsel. how could he nominate people for our health agencies who have done NOTHING? just wine and cheese. Bullshit speeches. NOTHING. making an ass of him, our great POTUS, as they gave him that drivel bogus bullshit Tylenol autism talking points, having him spew junk about Tylenol and autism in the presser.

