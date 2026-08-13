Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

https://palexander.substack.com/p/in-simple-let-us-make-it-simple-fda

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
23m

QUESTION: How can we realistically expect for a *single* hanging when the criminals are being TOTALLY protected by other criminals - criminals with power and authority ... criminals seated on the highest seats of power?

Now you get it -- IT'S NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN!!!

Rather than a genuine push for justice, the *ONLY* thing I've witnessed is an all-out push to cover-up the crimes and protect the perpetrators. Yes, they TALK about "doing something" - to silence and appease the witless sheeple - but they NEVER do *ANYTHING* of substance. Crime rules.

That, ladies and gents, is an unmistakable sign of living in a corrupt, amoral Banana Republic.

Please, let me know if you've observed differently - if you've seen a REAL push for justice.

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