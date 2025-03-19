That’s right, as I argued for in the fraud fake PCR-manufactured over-cycled COVID non-pandemic, all we needed to do was NOTHING, just strongly protect high-risk vulnerable people, always, and allow all, most low-risk general population to be exposed to pathogen, to recover, and to have life-long robust bullet proof natural acquired adaptive immunity.

This entire avian bird flu H5N1, H5N2, H5N8, H7N9 etc. is a fraud, fear-porn…birds get virus all the time, leave them alone. I will say if they do enter the lab and create more infectious deadly strains then that is a crime against humanity and we thus hang all involved, from lab people to vaccine makers. We hang them. We see no evidence to date of any pathological strain of bird flu or no human-to-human spread. If there is, folk like me will tell you.

Today, just turn it off! The move is to scare you to take mRNA vaccine. DO NOT!

Always, ‘moderation, commonsense, reasonable precautions’ should be the watch words. Always double and triple down protect high-risk vulnerable folk around you. That is all. Leave everyone else alone.

Leave the birds to develop natural immunity. Only remove infected birds (proven) and birds with symptoms. Leave the rest alone to recover if exposed and infected. Birds, animals have fever too, coughs too, symptoms too.

This is what RFK Jr. is trying to argue now, and he is 100% on the money: stop the killing of infected birds, the mass culling, the exposure of farm workers to infected birds/animals, just gather the infected ones and dispatch of them but leave the rest of the flock alone to become immune, natural immunity. This will reduce the meat shortages, the chicken shortage, the egg shortage, reduce the cost of eggs etc. and prevent the mass vaccination of the flocks with often ‘leaky imperfect’ non-sterilizing vaccines (alike in Marek’s virus in chickens) that do not stop infection, replication, or transmission and in fact, drives Darwinian natural selection evolutionary pressure where the ‘fittest’ most ‘hardiest’ most ‘competitively advantaged’ strains of pathogen are selected to survive and become enriched in the environment and dominant, often more infections and potentially more virulent and lethal.

I praise Trump the orange prophet for picking RFK Jr. Great choice POTUS Trump!

RFK Jr.’s Statement one:

“There’s no indication that those vaccines actually provide sterilizing immunity, and all three of my health agencies, NIH, CDC, and FDA, the acting heads of those agencies have all recommended against the use of the bird flu vaccine,” Kennedy said in an interview on Fox News published this week.

RFK Jr.’s Statement two:

‘Federal health agencies oppose the use of bird flu vaccines in poultry right now, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, weighing in publicly on it for the first time in his new role. The Trump administration has been considering poultry vaccination as it seeks to combat the outbreak that is fueling a record surge in egg prices.’

RFK Jr.’s Statement three:

“We've in fact said, at the USDA, that they should consider maybe the possibility of letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds and preserve the birds that are immune to it,” he explained.

USDA moves to vaccinate poultry & animals with H5N1 bird flu vaccine - RFK Jr. says NO - America Out Loud News

As USDA moves to vaccinate poultry and animals with the H5N1 bird flu vaccine, RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.) says NO; neither the CDC, NIH, or FDA supports the use of the bird flu vaccine and actually recommends against it. Boom!

Mass vaccination using a ‘leaky’ imperfect non-sterilizing vaccine (like Marek’s) that does not stop infection, replication, or transmission drives viral immune escape and selects for more infectious and potentially more lethal sub-variants. Vaccinating while there is high infectious pressure (into the teeth of an epidemic, etc.) using a sub-optimal, non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing vaccine is a recipe for disaster, and RFK Jr. is 100% correct.

This can place humans at risk if the virus jumps into a mixing vessel animal intermediary host, e.g., a pig, that recombines genetic material from various viruses and creates a potentially infectious and lethal ‘chimera’ type strain.

Great move, POTUS Trump, in selecting RFK Jr. The one post I stand by. Or agree with. Let us be honest, this cabinet is not based on merit, it is based on loyalty and maybe this is more important this time. But NOT merit.

The mass culling of the chickens is driving the shortage of supplies and eggs. Moreover, it exposes farm workers (juxtaposed near infected animals) involved in the culling to the virus and causes them to develop mild symptoms. Why not allow the birds and chickens to build natural immunity? There is grave danger using a leaky vaccine like in Marek.

Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens – PubMed

We are near an H5N1 flu vaccine being deployed, so let us see how Kennedy Jr.’s declaration impacts this. It seems that ‘Elanco Animal Health and Medgene, a South Dakota-based animal health company focusing on vaccine technology, have entered into an agreement that includes the commercialization of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 vaccine for dairy cattle developed by Medgene.

I appreciate RFK Jr.’s leadership in this.

Remember, RFK Jr.’s statements are given credence by recent research by Li et al.:

‘Association of poultry vaccination with interspecies transmission and molecular evolution of H5 subtype avian influenza virus’

‘Abstract

The effectiveness of poultry vaccination in preventing the transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses (AIVs) has been debated, and its impact on wild birds remains uncertain. Here, we reconstruct the movements of H5 subtype AIV lineages among vaccinated poultry, unvaccinated poultry, and wild birds, worldwide, from 1996 to 2023.

We find that there is a time lag in viral transmission among different host populations and that movements from wild birds to unvaccinated poultry were more frequent than those from wild birds to vaccinated poultry. Furthermore, our findings suggest that the HA (hemagglutinin) gene of the AIV lineage that circulated predominately in Chinese poultry experienced greater nonsynonymous divergence and adaptive fixation than other lineages. Our results indicate that the epidemiological, ecological, and evolutionary consequences of widespread AIV vaccination in poultry may be linked in complex ways and that much work is needed to better understand how such interventions may affect AIV transmission to, within, and from wild birds.’

The Wellness Company (TWC.health) posted this good piece

‘How Natural Immunity Could Save Poultry and Slash Egg Prices

Good news!

The Trump administration has overhauled its response to avian influenza, moving away from mass culling and toward a strategy focused on fostering natural immunity. The shift aims to stabilize the poultry industry and curb soaring egg prices.

For decades, the standard response to bird flu outbreaks was to cull entire flocks at the first sign of infection. Since 2022, this practice has wiped out over 150 million birds — 123 million of them laying hens — crippling supply chains and driving egg prices to record highs.

By January 2025, the average cost of a dozen eggs in U.S. cities hit $4.95, nearly doubling from the previous year. In some regions, prices were even higher.

Poultry Vaccination is a Mistake Critics Say

Recently, however, the culling strategy has come under fire.

A recent study by Li et al. found that mass vaccination of animals against H5N1 with a non-sterilizing vaccine during a widespread animal pandemic can accelerate viral evolution, leading to more virulent strains and increasing the risk of a human pandemic.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. concurs.

“There’s no indication that those vaccines actually provide sterilizing immunity, and all three of my health agencies — NIH, CDC, and FDA — the acting heads of those agencies — have all recommended against the use of the bird flu vaccine,” Kennedy said in a Fox News interview.

A Better Way

Instead of mass culling or vaccination, Kennedy proposes allowing the virus to run through flocks to identify and preserve birds with natural immunity.

“We've in fact said, at the USDA, that they should consider maybe the possibility of letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds and preserve the birds that are immune to it,” he explained.

Under current USDA policy, entire flocks are culled within 24 to 48 hours of a positive pooled PCR test — even if most birds appear healthy. Farms tested remain non-operational for an average of 111 days, causing ongoing supply shortages and price spikes.

Adding to the complexity, major U.S. poultry importers ban products from vaccinated birds, fearing that vaccinated poultry could test positive for the virus. If the U.S. adopted large-scale vaccination, it could cripple poultry exports and drive further economic instability.

The administration’s challenge is balancing effective disease control without disrupting exports or worsening viral mutation risks. With wild birds continuing to spread H5N1, current biosecurity measures will be tested.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.



