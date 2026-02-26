attack Trump this way? If this is pure slander and smear and means to deflect from her, this is wrong. One must not smear and demean and discredit another unless one has the proof. She is on dangerous ground here as Trump will sue her. The thing is that still today, yes, Trump is in many photos and seems he was indeed a good friend or close to Epstein but that does not make him a pedophile or that he sexed with under-aged girls. His decisions as a young man were deplorable in this regard and I am sure he regrets today, even things he has said or intimated re ‘grab them by the pussy’ etc. I am sure. I will leave that to him and his God and the afterlife etc. to address. But I am not one to say he is guilty of anything and while it does not look good and raises questions, hanging around with someone does not mean you did wrong with them. As an example, I came from an island where weed was grown in our private gardens, all my friends smoked weed, did drugs, I came up in the streets where so much illicit stuff was done, but I was never drawn to that…blah blah,

but I took the academic studious conservative route, my folks mentored me well and I conducted myself so…I never smoked, did drugs, nothing of the sort, am a baby social drinker, nothing more. I never snorted coke off toilet seats etc. My friends etc. and those I rolled with and social scene thought I was odd and bizarre…very different. I just knew that not because I hung with them made me the same. I seriously question Trump’s judgement for he must have known this guy was fucking little girls and was a registered sex offender and sex trafficking et al. So why did he associate with him? Again he and his Jesus et al. will need reconcile that but I will not throw him under the bus.

At this time, I still trust what he says on this (that he did no wrong) and will not say otherwise until I have 100% bullet proof details on him doing wrong with under-aged girls. If that exists, and turns out so, then I will be off Trump train and will hammer him media wise. I still stand by POTUS Trump on this. The photos et al. however paint a suggestive hot mess I confess.

‘Hillary Clinton takes aim at Donald Trump and Elon Musk in blistering Epstein statement

Hillary Clinton issued a scathing opening statement as she began her testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee related to the Epstein files on Thursday, taking aim at both Donald Trump and Elon Musk’

‘Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took aim at both Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the blistering opening statement of her testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee related to her and her husband’s mentions in the Epstein files.

In the statement, Clinton called for a committee to “get to the bottom of reports that DOJ withheld FBI interviews in which a survivor accuses President Trump of heinous crimes.”’ She also took a subtle jab at Musk, calling for subpoenas for "anyone who asked on which night there would be the 'wildest party' on Epstein's island."

Hillary Clinton takes aim at Donald Trump and Elon Musk in blistering Epstein statement - The Mirror US

Person in red circle below is Maxwell…

Hillary Clinton takes aim at Donald Trump and Elon Musk in blistering Epstein statement

Hillary Clinton issued a scathing opening statement as she began her testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee related to the Epstein files on Thursday, taking aim at both Donald Trump and Elon Musk