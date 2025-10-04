find the way to phuck them all in the pharma world and all those in the government who have stapled his nuts to his desk and de-balled him, e.g. the outlaw Susie Wales…I love the guy, RFK Jr., I think he is good man, just outplayed by vicious animals…I support him, I wish him peace and safety and success…though I think to date, he has failed! He must fire Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad, all of these 4 clowns…they are posers. Useless.

Berenson, I at times do not like his writing and he can be too hubris and arrogant but he is smart and IMO has heart in right place so my hats off as lately he has shifted from pure washing and lathering any and everyone’s stones to get a Trump interview and likes in the substack world, to writing pure about the betrayal of the US by those in the administration re Bourla, Pfizer, Malone et al. mRNA death vaccine…you got my admiration today Alex…Hulscher, I do not know him, works for McCullough and hat tip for he is a smart young man, and now going after the administration for its lies and betrayal as to Malone et al. Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine, he has stopped washing and coddling for while he was not a purist washer like Alex at times, he was on the fence and tried to walk both worlds…washed a little bit…baby washing I would say….I think he now realizes he cannot wash and I appreciate he is on our side, thank you Nick, huge praises…you go Nick! I support you!

Roger Hodkinson, the lion in our anti lockdown, anti-deadly mRNA fight, who stood with me on stage in Ottawa against the terrible Ottawa actions on the Canadian truckers, who fought with me in -40 weather, who was attacked and at one time reports that we were going to be arrested for speaking the truth and science and fighting for the Canadian trucker, well now the Alberta et al. animal College is going after him and he is losing house etc. I ask you to help this lion…he is a purist warrior and deserves a medal.

see link here…

Ted Kuntz of Vaccine Canada has initiated this call out…a great Canadian. Dr Roger Hodkinson is a hero. He deserves our admiration and support.

https://www.givesendgo.com/supportdrhodkinson

Dr. Roger Hodkinson thanks you for your generosity; can you help? he is in financial trouble attacked by the College against medical license because he spoke out against Malone et al. mRNA vaccine;

see givesendgo; Can you help? see link, please help, this man has done more for the cause & fight than most combined! A true Canadian and global hero! see link, please help, see this explanation!

