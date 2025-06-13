Trump has to take this threat seriously, across government and within USA, Canada too…all western nations. The islamic jihadist, islamist, salafi, wahabi, islamic jihad, shariah, these are the factions and more we must be very concerned with and also nut jobs within USA who are not jihadists. We have to get serious.

I have argued that several Bataclan 2015 France brutal terror attacks are coming inside USA for Biden et al. flooded the USA with unvetted people where we do not know names or where they are, but they are inside USA. The ‘gotaways’.

Even white South Africans can be jihadists, these is no limiting factor here…anyone…and we must screen for jihad and shariah at ports of entry…any links, advocacy.

Remember, the islamic jihadists in Bataclan killed 135 and reserved the most brutal on women on 2nd floor of Bataclan…disemboweled men and women alive, cut out their eyes…cut off men balls and stuffed into their mouths, repeatedly sliced up and stabbed women in their vaginas…this is the feral 6th century medieval beast Trump must focus on to get them out…IMO not the visa overstay…no…get them out by deporting and humanely…but we have serious killers in the midst that must be the focus…use all POTUS power on that…real killers…track all who have links or visited Molenbeek Belgium, the finishing school of radical jihadism…

IMO Loomer is 100% correct on this. Good report by Hoft.

Trump must go medieval on this.

Laura Loomer on X: "An Al-Qaeda leader named Sa'ad Bin Atef Al-Awlaki just called for Muslims living in the US to carry out JIHAD and assassinate President Donald Trump, Vice President @JDVance, @elonmusk & other US officials. It’s time to crack down on JIHADIS in America. MASS DEPORT ALL OF THEM! https://t.co/Zhz8JZTf47" / X

and do not be afraid to visit Hamtramck, Detroit Michigan…see what’s happening there…check…verify it is ok…it is the only US city, location that has elected a full islamic government.

canaries in the coal mine…???

I am for everyone, but I am not for anyone who seeks to harm or injure me and my family for their cause. Or religion. Or beliefs. Keep yours, allow me to keep mine unharmed.

Al-Qaeda Leader Calls on Muslims in America to Launch Terror Attacks and Assassinate President Trump and His Cabinet

Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki, the newly anointed leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has issued a chilling call to arms targeting the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other top administration officials, including Elon Musk and Cabinet members.

The Islamic terrorist, already wanted by the U.S. government with a $6 million bounty on his head, released a 34-minute video on Sunday, filled with explicit threats and calls for bloodshed inside the United States, the New York Post reported.

Al-Awlaki, speaking in Arabic but quickly translated and circulated on social media, issued a direct incitement to domestic terror by calling on the estimated 4.5 million Muslims living in America to carry out lone wolf-style assassinations in the name of “revenge.”

Al-Awlaki: As a first practical and immediate measure, I call upon every Muslim in the infidel, criminal, and arrogant United States. It does not matter if they are of Arab, American, or other descent—what matters is that they are Muslim, and their prophet is Mohammed. There are 4.5 million Muslims in America alone. I am saying to all of them: Revenge! Revenge! Do not consult anyone about killing infidel Americans. You should have a lot of determination, and the list of your targets should be effective. Go after the scum of the Earth and its greatest criminals. This is Trump and his VP. This is Elon Musk and his advisors, or any supporter in terms of finance, administration, and technology. These include his Secretary of State and his Secretary of Defense. Go after their families and all those who have any ties to, or are close to, the politicians of the White House. “Do not leave a single safe place for Jews — just as they have not left any homes, shelters, or respite for the Palestinians,” he said. “Even hospitals are being bombed over the heads of the sick and wounded, and the heads of the women, children and the elderly. Take revenge.” AQAP has long been designated a foreign terrorist group by the US.

___

