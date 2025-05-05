What is your opinion on this matter? It is developing. Stand by as more is learnt.

‘A viral video that ignited a social media firestorm and led to widespread condemnation of a Minnesota mother is now facing serious scrutiny—not only because of the woman in the video, but also because of the man who filmed it.

Shiloh Hendricks, the mother seen in a now-deleted video allegedly calling a child the N-word after he reportedly stole her 18-month-old son’s diaper bag, has raised nearly $500,000 through a GiveSendGo fundraiser to protect her family amid escalating threats, harassment, and doxxing.’

Unlimited L's on X: "NEW: Woman calls a kid the N-WORD with the HARD-R and accuses him of taking her son’s stuff MAN: “Did you call the child the N-WORD?” WOMAN: “Yeah, what if he acts like one… he took my son’s stuff.” MAN: “So you so that gives you the right to call the child the N-WORD.” https://t.co/7EY8Frb9j6" / X

‘KIMT News 3 reported that 30-year-old Omar, of Rochester, was previously charged with third-degree and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2022.

The charges stem from allegations that Omar and another man named Mohamed Hussein Omer, engaged in sexual activity with an underage girl who had run away from her foster care assignment in Farmington, Minnesota.

According to KAALTV, the 16-year-old girl reported to law enforcement that she was sexually assaulted by multiple men in the Rochester area.’