issue comes in Verse 3. Rock sings:

“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage,” Rock sings on the track. “See some say that’s statutory.”

His sidekick at the time, the late Joe-C then chimes in, “But I say it’s mandatory.”

Parker Molloy reshared Vance’s post and shared the lyrics to X and wrote, “Maye he’ll play this one!”

Safe bet he won’t, but folks were quick to chime in.’

If I were Kid Rock I would NOT sing that song and actually I would not even perform given all the Epstein issues and the era we live in now. I do not think he should perform as the media will savage this and rightly so.

Kid Rock’s song about loving underage girls resurfaces ahead of TPUSA Super Bowl show