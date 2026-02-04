Holy Moly Batman! Is it just bad timing or misunderstanding or is Kid Rock who will perform at TPUSA's Super Bowl half-time show a closet pedophile? Your view based on these words of his song: "Will
Kid Rock be singing his song “Cool, Daddy Cool”? The song is featured on the 2001 soundtrack for the movie Osmosis Jones and … well, folks … the lyrics are something else as a whole, but the real
issue comes in Verse 3. Rock sings:
“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage,” Rock sings on the track. “See some say that’s statutory.”
His sidekick at the time, the late Joe-C then chimes in, “But I say it’s mandatory.”
Parker Molloy reshared Vance’s post and shared the lyrics to X and wrote, “Maye he’ll play this one!”
Safe bet he won’t, but folks were quick to chime in.’
If I were Kid Rock I would NOT sing that song and actually I would not even perform given all the Epstein issues and the era we live in now. I do not think he should perform as the media will savage this and rightly so.
Hollywood should be sucked into a black hole, along with all the pedophiles.
I'll give Kid Rock a break, he was young and sexy back then and had a lot of female fans of all ages. No proof he did anything wrong. People do mature, and he is an outspoken conservative.
What we REALLY should be protesting is that "bad bunny" bastard playing at the Stupid Bowl show. He is a pervert and un-American. The halftime show is another one of their satanic rituals showcasing perversion.